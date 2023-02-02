DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/02/2023) of GBP55.64m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 01/02/2023) of GBP37.94m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 01/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period 181.96p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 178.42p Ordinary share price 188.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 3.32% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 122.07p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.74)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 01/02/2023

