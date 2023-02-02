DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (the "Company"), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $353 million ($15.95 per diluted share), an increase of 151% from $141 million ($6.44 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 24% year-over-year to $202 million ($9.12 per diluted share) compared to adjusted net income of $163 million ($7.46 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2021.
"Our team members continued to drive excellence this quarter as they have during all of 2022. We are pleased with the progress of our dealership acquisitions and initiatives for growth, such as Total Care Auto and Clicklane, including the launch of F&I 2.0," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our leading operational efficiency, our diversified revenue streams, our robust cash flow, our strong balance sheet, and our long-term focus on the guest-centric experience, we believe we are well-positioned going into 2023 to achieve our strategic goals."
The financial measures discussed below include both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures. Please see reconciliations for non-GAAP metrics included in the accompanying financial tables.
Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2022 excludes expenses related to a significant acquisition that did not materialize of $2.7 million ($0.09 per diluted share) and gains on dealership divestitures, net, primarily related to the Crown North Carolina stores, of $203 million ($6.92 per diluted share).
Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2021 excludes acquisition expenses and acquisition financing expenses of $28.9 million ($1.02 per diluted share).
Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Summary
Total company vs. 4th Quarter 2021:
- Revenue increased $1.1 billion to $3.7 billion, growth of 40%
- Gross profit increased 36%
- Gross margin decreased 51 bps to 19.9%
- New vehicle unit volume increased 41%; new vehicle revenue increased 44%; new vehicle gross profit increased 20%
- Used vehicle retail unit volume increased 27%; used vehicle retail revenue increased 26%; used vehicle retail gross profit decreased 8%
- Finance and insurance (F&I) per vehicle retailed (PVR) increased 30%
- Parts and service revenue increased 56%; gross profit increased 48%
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased to 56.7%, an increase of 247 bps
- Operating income and adjusted operating income increased 28% and 29%, respectively
- Operating margin decreased 73 bps to 8.2% and adjusted operating margin decreased 71 bps to 8.2%
- Adjusted EPS increased 22% to $9.12
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 29% to $319 million
Same store (dealership only) vs. 4th Quarter 2021:
- Revenue increased 1%
- Gross profit decreased 2%
- Gross margin decreased 68 bps to 19.9%
- New vehicle unit volume was flat; new vehicle revenue increased 3%; new vehicle gross profit decreased 11%
- Used vehicle retail unit volume decreased 6%; used vehicle retail revenue decreased 5%; used vehicle retail gross profit decreased 35%; used-to-new ratio of 101%
- F&I PVR increased 12%
- Parts and service revenue increased 12%; gross profit increased 13%; customer pay gross profit increased 14%
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit increased to 56.5%, an increase of 66 bps
Clicklane metrics:
- Over 8,400 vehicles sold, an all-time record, and an increase of 24% over third quarter 2022
- Total front-end PVR of $3,518 and F&I PVR of $2,001, resulting in total front-end yield of $5,519
- Over 92% of Clicklane sales were incremental customers to the Company
- Conversion rate more than double that of traditional internet leads and growing sequentially
- Average delivery within an 18.6 mile radius of the dealership
- Average transaction time of ~8 minutes for cash deals and ~14 minutes for financed deals
- Overall approval rate of 87%
- 51 lenders and financial institutions enabled in our Loan Marketplace
- Average customer Google review of 4.8/5 stars
Full Year 2022 Results
For the full year 2022, the Company reported record net income of $997 million ($44.61 per diluted share) compared to $532 million ($26.49 per diluted share) in the prior year, a 68% increase in EPS. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) for 2022 was $842 million ($37.66 per diluted share) compared to $549 million ($27.29 per diluted share) in the prior year, a 38% increase in adjusted EPS.
Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $15.4 billion, up $5.6 billion from the prior year; total revenue on a same-store basis was down 1% from the prior year. Total adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 was a record $1.3 billion, up $508 million from the prior year. Adjusted operating cash flow for the full year was $987 million, up $355 million from the prior year.
Liquidity and Leverage
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and floorplan offset accounts of $873 million (which excludes $54 million of cash at TCA) and availability under the used vehicle floorplan line and revolver of $668 million for a total of approximately $1.5 billion in liquidity. The Company's adjusted net leverage ratio was 1.7x at quarter end, compared to 2.7x at the end of 2021.
Divestitures
In the fourth quarter, the Company completed nine dealership divestitures and received $322 million in proceeds. The annualized revenue from these nine dealerships was approximately $590 million.
For full year 2022, the Company completed divestitures of sixteen dealerships and received $701 million in proceeds. Revenue from these divestitures was $683 million for 2022.
Share Repurchases
The Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares for approximately $300 million for the full year 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was effective for trading December 19, 2022 through February 1, 2023. From October 1, 2022 through February 1, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 600,000 shares for $108 million.
On January 26, 2023, Asbury's Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's common stock share repurchase authorization by $108 million to $200 million. As of February 1, 2023, the Company had $200 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.
The shares may be purchased from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or in other manners as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal and contractual requirements. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, the number of shares and the timing of any repurchase will depend on such factors as Asbury's stock price, general economic and market conditions, the potential impact on its capital structure, the expected return on competing uses of capital such as strategic dealership acquisitions and capital investments and other considerations. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without further notice.
Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation, Same Store Data and Other Data
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," "Adjusted operating margins," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")," Adjusted operating cash flow" and "Pro forma adjusted leverage ratio." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis.
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
Amounts presented herein have been calculated using non-rounded amounts for all periods presented and therefore certain amounts may not compute or tie to prior presentation due to rounding.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
%
For the Twelve Months
%
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
1,846.3
$
1,284.4
44
%
$
7,365.6
$
4,934.1
49
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,089.3
865.4
26
%
4,828.8
3,055.9
58
%
Wholesale
63.7
64.2
(1
)%
368.3
259.7
42
%
Total used vehicle
1,153.0
929.6
24
%
5,197.1
3,315.6
57
%
Parts and service
516.1
331.4
56
%
2,074.2
1,182.9
75
%
Finance and insurance, net
190.6
109.4
74
%
797.0
405.1
97
%
TOTAL REVENUE
3,705.9
2,654.8
40
%
15,433.8
9,837.7
57
%
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle
1,647.9
1,119.6
47
%
6,521.6
4,443.6
47
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,022.8
792.9
29
%
4,481.7
2,794.0
60
%
Wholesale
62.5
59.7
5
%
362.1
233.4
55
%
Total used vehicle
1,085.3
852.6
27
%
4,843.8
3,027.3
60
%
Parts and service
228.0
136.6
67
%
921.6
461.0
100
%
Finance and insurance
6.7
3.6
87
%
46.3
3.6
NM
TOTAL COST OF SALES
2,967.9
2,112.5
40
%
12,333.3
7,935.5
55
%
GROSS PROFIT
738.0
542.3
36
%
3,100.6
1,902.2
63
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
421.4
295.7
43
%
1,763.4
1,073.9
64
%
Depreciation and amortization
15.4
11.3
37
%
69.0
41.9
65
%
Other operating income, net
(1.4
)
(0.8
)
77
%
(4.4
)
(5.4
)
(19
)%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
302.6
236.1
28
%
1,272.6
791.8
61
%
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:
Floor plan interest expense
2.4
1.7
35
%
8.4
8.2
2
%
Other interest expense, net
38.5
50.7
(24
)%
152.2
93.9
62
%
Gain on dealership divestitures, net
(202.7
)
-
-
%
(207.1
)
(8.0
)
NM
Total other (income) expenses, net
(161.9
)
52.4
NM
(46.5
)
94.1
NM
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
464.5
183.7
153
%
1,319.1
697.7
89
%
Income tax expense
111.3
43.2
158
%
321.8
165.3
95
%
NET INCOME
$
353.2
$
140.5
151
%
$
997.3
$
532.4
87
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic-
Net income
$
16.02
$
6.47
148
%
$
44.78
$
26.75
67
%
Diluted-
Net income
$
15.95
$
6.44
148
%
$
44.61
$
26.49
68
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
22.0
21.7
22.3
19.9
Restricted stock
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Performance share units
-
-
-
0.1
Diluted
22.1
21.8
22.4
20.1
______________________________
NM-Not Meaningful
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Additional Disclosures-Consolidated (In millions)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Increase
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
$
235.3
$
178.9
$
56.5
32
%
Inventory, net (a)
959.2
718.4
240.8
34
%
Total current assets
1,909.8
1,929.4
(19.7
)
(1
)%
Floor plan notes payable (b)
51.0
564.5
(513.5
)
(91
)%
Total current liabilities
1,023.9
1,597.9
(574.1
)
(36
)%
CAPITALIZATION:
Long-term debt (including current portion) (c)
$
3,301.2
$
3,582.6
$
(281.4
)
(8
)%
Shareholders' equity
2,913.0
2,115.5
797.5
38
%
Total
$
6,214.2
$
5,698.1
$
516.1
9
%
_____________________________
(a) Excluding $3.4 million and $24.1 million of Inventory classified as Assets held for sale as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(b) Excluding $2.8 million and $9.1 million of Floor plan notes payable classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(c) Excluding $6.8 million of Debt classified as Liabilities associated with assets held for sale as of December 31, 2022
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Days Supply
New vehicle inventory
26
19
8
Used vehicle inventory
27
31
34
_____________________________
Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.
|Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand
For the Three Months
2022
2021
Luxury
Mercedes-Benz
9
%
12
%
Lexus
7
%
11
%
BMW
4
%
6
%
Porsche
3
%
2
%
Acura
2
%
3
%
Land Rover
2
%
2
%
Other luxury
5
%
6
%
Total luxury
33
%
43
%
Imports
Toyota
17
%
13
%
Honda
9
%
12
%
Hyundai
5
%
3
%
Nissan
4
%
4
%
Kia
2
%
2
%
Subaru
2
%
1
%
Other imports
1
%
2
%
Total imports
40
%
37
%
Domestic
Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram
13
%
8
%
Ford
9
%
7
%
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC
5
%
4
%
Total domestic
27
%
20
%
Total New Vehicle Revenue
100
%
100
%
For the Three Months
2022
2021
Revenue mix
New vehicle
49.8
%
48.4
%
Used vehicle retail
29.4
%
32.6
%
Used vehicle wholesale
1.7
%
2.4
%
Parts and service
13.9
%
12.5
%
Finance and insurance, net
5.1
%
4.1
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
26.9
%
30.4
%
Used vehicle retail
9.0
%
13.4
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.2
%
0.8
%
Parts and service
39.0
%
35.9
%
Finance and insurance, net
24.9
%
19.5
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME-CONSOLIDATED (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
%
For the Twelve Months
%
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
New vehicle
$
1,846.3
$
1,284.4
44
%
$
7,365.6
$
4,934.1
49
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,089.3
865.4
26
%
4,828.8
3,055.9
58
%
Wholesale
63.7
64.2
(1
)%
368.3
259.7
42
%
Total used vehicle
1,153.0
929.6
24
%
5,197.1
3,315.6
57
%
Parts and service
516.1
331.4
56
%
2,074.2
1,182.9
75
%
Finance and insurance, net
190.6
109.4
74
%
797.0
405.1
97
%
Total revenue
$
3,705.9
$
2,654.8
40
%
$
15,433.8
$
9,837.7
57
%
Gross profit
New vehicle
$
198.4
$
164.8
20
%
$
844.0
$
490.5
72
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
66.5
72.5
(8
)%
347.1
262.0
32
%
Wholesale
1.1
4.5
(75
)%
6.2
26.4
(77
)%
Total used vehicle
67.7
76.9
(12
)%
353.2
288.3
22
%
Parts and service
288.1
194.8
48
%
1,152.6
721.9
60
%
Finance and insurance, net
183.9
105.8
74
%
750.7
401.5
87
%
Total gross profit
$
738.0
$
542.3
36
%
$
3,100.6
$
1,902.2
63
%
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
$
421.4
$
295.7
43
%
$
1,763.4
$
1,073.9
64
%
Operating metrics
SG&A as a % of gross profit
57.1
%
54.5
%
257 bps
56.9
%
56.5
%
41 bps
Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit
56.7
%
54.3
%
247 bps
56.8
%
56.2
%
59 bps
Income from operations as a % of revenue
8.2
%
8.9
%
(73) bps
8.2
%
8.0
%
20 bps
Income from operations as a % of gross profit
41.0
%
43.5
%
(254) bps
41.0
%
41.6
%
(58) bps
Adjusted income from operations as a % of revenue
8.2
%
8.9
%
(71) bps
8.3
%
8.1
%
19 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a % of gross profit
41.4
%
43.8
%
(244) bps
41.1
%
41.7
%
(61) bps
Finance and insurance average gross profit per unit
$
2,581
$
1,987
30
%
$
2,480
$
1,866
33
%
Total parts and service gross margin
55.8
%
58.8
%
(294) bps
55.6
%
61.0
%
(546) bps
Total gross profit margin
19.9
%
20.4
%
(51) bps
20.1
%
19.3
%
75 bps
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME-DEALERSHIPS (In millions)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months
%
For the Twelve Months
%
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
New vehicle
$
1,846.3
$
1,284.4
44
%
$
7,365.6
$
4,934.1
49
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
1,089.3
865.4
26
%
4,828.8
3,055.9
58
%
Wholesale
63.7
64.2
(1
)%
368.3
259.7
42
%
Total used vehicle
1,153.0
929.6
24
%
5,197.1
3,315.6
57
%
Parts and service
524.7
332.8
58
%
2,107.5
1,184.3
78
%
Finance and insurance, net
154.4
107.0
44
%
670.9
402.7
67
%
Total revenue
$
3,678.4
$
2,653.8
39
%
$
15,341.1
$
9,836.7
56
%
Gross profit
New vehicle
$
198.4
$
164.8
20
%
$
844.0
$
490.5
72
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
66.5
72.5
(8
)%
347.1
262.0
32
%
Wholesale
1.1
4.5
(75
)%
6.2
26.4
(77
)%
Total used vehicle
67.7
76.9
(12
)%
353.2
288.3
22
%
Parts and service
291.4
193.0
51
%
1,167.8
720.1
62
%
Finance and insurance, net
154.4
107.0
44
%
670.9
402.7
67
%
Total gross profit
$
711.9
$
541.8
31
%
$
3,036.0
$
1,901.7
60
%
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
8,497
8,080
5
%
33,904
34,648
(2
)%
Import
19,562
13,288
47
%
78,388
58,413
34
%
Domestic
8,752
4,795
83
%
38,887
16,849
131
%
Total new vehicle
36,811
26,163
41
%
151,179
109,910
38
%
Used vehicle retail
34,436
27,070
27
%
151,464
105,206
44
%
Used to new ratio
93.5
%
103.5
%
100.2
%
95.7
%
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
50,156
$
49,093
2
%
$
48,721
$
44,892
9
%
Used vehicle retail
$
31,633
$
31,970
(1
)%
$
31,881
$
29,047
10
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
8,753
$
9,197
(5
)%
$
8,642
$
6,958
24
%
Import
3,960
4,742
(16
)%
4,320
3,001
44
%
Domestic
5,317
5,734
(7
)%
5,460
4,397
24
%
Total new vehicle
5,389
6,300
(14
)%
5,583
4,462
25
%
Used vehicle retail
1,932
2,677
(28
)%
2,291
2,490
(8
)%
Finance and insurance
2,168
2,011
8
%
2,217
1,872
18
%
Front end yield (1)
5,886
6,468
(9
)%
6,152
5,370
15
%
Gross margin
New vehicle
10.7
%
12.8
%
(209) bps
11.5
%
9.9
%
152 bps
Used vehicle retail
6.1
%
8.4
%
(227) bps
7.2
%
8.6
%
(139) bps
Parts and service
55.5
%
58.0
%
(246) bps
55.4
%
60.8
%
(540) bps
Total gross profit margin
19.4
%
20.4
%
(106) bps
19.8
%
19.3
%
46 bps
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
$
425.2
$
298.7
42
%
$
1,786.3
$
1,076.9
66
%
Adjusted selling, general and administrative
$
422.5
$
297.2
42
%
$
1,783.7
$
1,072.0
66
%
SG&A as a % of gross profit
59.7
%
55.1
%
460 bps
58.8
%
56.6
%
221 bps
Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit
59.4
%
54.9
%
449 bps
58.8
%
56.4
%
238 bps
_____________________________
|(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS-DEALERSHIPS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
%
For the Twelve Months
%
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
New vehicle
$
1,089.6
$
1,054.6
3
%
$
4,015.2
$
4,423.0
(9
)%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
704.9
739.0
(5
)%
2,988.0
2,761.1
8
%
Wholesale
34.8
45.0
(23
)%
154.3
232.4
(34
)%
Total used vehicle
739.8
784.0
(6
)%
3,142.3
2,993.6
5
%
Parts and service
308.0
274.9
12
%
1,181.8
1,055.5
12
%
Finance and insurance, net
96.2
88.3
9
%
403.0
362.7
11
%
Total revenue
$
2,233.6
$
2,201.8
1
%
$
8,742.4
$
8,834.8
(1
)%
Gross profit
New vehicle
$
121.7
$
136.5
(11
)%
$
470.4
$
439.2
7
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
39.9
61.7
(35
)%
190.6
238.0
(20
)%
Wholesale
1.6
3.5
(55
)%
1.6
24.5
(93
)%
Total used vehicle
41.5
65.2
(36
)%
192.3
262.5
(27
)%
Parts and service
184.5
162.5
13
%
707.3
645.7
10
%
Finance and insurance, net
96.2
88.3
9
%
403.0
362.7
11
%
Total gross profit
$
443.9
$
452.5
(2
)%
$
1,773.0
$
1,710.1
4
%
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
7,152
7,340
(3
)%
27,920
32,005
(13
)%
Import
11,713
10,965
7
%
42,179
52,719
(20
)%
Domestic
2,547
3,057
(17
)%
10,799
13,591
(21
)%
Total new vehicle
21,412
21,362
-
%
80,898
98,315
(18
)%
Used vehicle retail
21,675
22,994
(6
)%
91,433
94,336
(3
)%
Used to new ratio
101.2
%
107.6
%
113.0
%
96.0
%
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
50,888
$
49,367
3
%
$
49,633
$
44,988
10
%
Used vehicle retail
$
32,523
$
32,138
1
%
$
32,679
$
29,269
12
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
8,782
$
9,283
(5
)%
$
8,563
$
7,041
22
%
Import
3,828
4,696
(18
)%
4,233
2,964
43
%
Domestic
5,525
5,508
-
%
4,892
4,241
15
%
Total new vehicle
5,684
6,388
(11
)%
5,815
4,468
30
%
Used vehicle retail
1,842
2,682
(31
)%
2,085
2,523
(17
)%
Finance and insurance
2,233
1,991
12
%
2,339
1,883
24
%
Front end yield (1)
5,984
6,458
(7
)%
6,175
5,398
14
%
Gross margin
Total new vehicle
11.2
%
12.9
%
(177) bps
11.7
%
9.9
%
179 bps
Used vehicle retail
5.7
%
8.3
%
(268) bps
6.4
%
8.6
%
(224) bps
Parts and service
59.9
%
59.1
%
76 bps
59.8
%
61.2
%
(133) bps
Total gross profit margin
19.9
%
20.6
%
(68) bps
20.3
%
19.4
%
92 bps
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
$
253.6
$
254.2
-
%
$
1,008.4
$
978.6
3
%
Adjusted selling, general and administrative
$
250.9
$
252.8
(1
)%
$
1,005.7
$
973.7
3
%
SG&A as a % of gross profit
57.1
%
56.2
%
95 bps
56.9
%
57.2
%
(35) bps
Adjusted SG&A as a % of gross profit
56.5
%
55.9
%
66 bps
56.7
%
56.9
%
(21) bps
_____________________________
|(1)
Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SEGMENT REPORTING
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Dealerships
TCA After
Total Company
(In millions)
Revenue
New
$
1,846.3
$
-
$
1,846.3
Used
1,153.0
-
1,153.0
Parts and service
524.7
(8.6
)
516.1
Finance and insurance, net
154.4
36.2
190.6
Total revenue
$
3,678.4
$
27.5
$
3,705.9
Cost of sales
New
$
1,647.9
$
-
$
1,647.9
Used
1,085.3
-
1,085.3
Parts and service
233.3
(5.3
)
228.0
Finance and insurance
-
6.7
6.7
Total cost of sales
$
2,966.5
$
1.4
$
2,967.9
Gross profit
New
$
198.4
$
-
$
198.4
Used
67.7
-
67.7
Parts and service
291.4
(3.3
)
288.1
Finance and insurance, net
154.4
29.4
183.9
Total gross profit
$
711.9
$
26.1
$
738.0
Selling, general and administrative
$
425.2
$
(3.7
)
$
421.4
Income from operations
$
274.4
$
28.2
$
302.6
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Dealerships
TCA After
Total Company
(In millions)
Revenue
New
$
7,365.6
$
-
$
7,365.6
Used
5,197.1
-
5,197.1
Parts and service
2,107.5
(33.3
)
2,074.2
Finance and insurance, net
670.9
126.0
797.0
Total revenue
$
15,341.1
$
92.7
$
15,433.8
Cost of sales
New
$
6,521.6
$
-
$
6,521.6
Used
4,843.8
-
4,843.8
Parts and service
939.7
(18.1
)
921.6
Finance and insurance
-
46.3
46.3
Total cost of sales
$
12,305.1
$
28.1
$
12,333.3
Gross profit
New
$
844.0
$
-
$
844.0
Used
353.2
-
353.2
Parts and service
1,167.8
(15.1
)
1,152.6
Finance and insurance, net
670.9
79.8
750.7
Total gross profit
$
3,036.0
$
64.6
$
3,100.6
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,786.3
$
(22.9
)
$
1,763.4
Income from operations
$
1,192.5
$
80.1
$
1,272.6
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)
The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
Adjusted leverage ratio:
Long-term debt (including current portion and held for sale)
$
3,308.0
$
3,364.4
Cash and floor plan offset
(926.3
)
(635.6
)
TCA cash
53.7
98.5
Availability under our used vehicle floor plan facility
(230.6
)
(198.5
)
Adjusted long-term net debt
$
2,204.9
$
2,628.7
Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"):
Net Income
$
353.2
$
140.5
$
997.3
$
784.6
Depreciation and amortization
15.4
11.3
69.0
64.9
Income tax expense
111.3
43.2
321.8
253.7
Swap and other interest expense
39.1
51.2
152.9
165.1
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")
$
519.0
$
246.1
$
1,541.0
$
1,268.2
Non-core items - expense (income):
Gain on dealership divestitures, net
$
(202.7
)
$
-
$
(207.1
)
$
(4.4
)
Gain on sale of real estate
-
-
(0.9
)
(0.9
)
Deal diligence cost
2.7
-
2.7
-
Professional fees associated with acquisitions
-
1.4
-
1.4
Total non-core items
(200.0
)
1.4
(205.4
)
(3.9
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
318.9
$
247.6
$
1,335.7
$
1,264.3
Pro forma impact of acquisition and divestitures on EBITDA
$
(56.7
)
$
96.3
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,278.9
$
1,360.6
Pro forma Adjusted net leverage ratio
1.7
1.9
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Gain on
Deal diligence
Income tax
Non-GAAP
(In millions, except per share data)
Selling, general and administrative
$
421.4
$
-
$
(2.7
)
$
-
$
418.8
Income from operations
$
302.6
$
-
$
2.7
$
-
$
305.3
Net income
$
353.2
$
(202.7
)
$
2.7
$
48.8
$
201.9
Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted
22.1
22.1
Diluted EPS
$
15.95
$
(9.15
)
$
0.12
$
2.20
$
9.12
SG&A as a % of gross profit
57.1
%
56.7
%
Income from operations as a % of revenue
8.2
%
8.2
%
Dealerships:
Selling, general and administrative
$
425.2
$
-
$
(2.7
)
$
-
$
422.5
SG&A as a % of gross profit
59.7
%
59.4
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Bridge
Professional fees
Income tax
Non-GAAP
(In millions, except per share data)
Selling, general and administrative
$
295.7
$
-
$
(1.4
)
$
-
$
294.3
Income from operations
$
236.1
$
-
$
1.4
$
-
$
237.5
Net income
140.5
$
27.5
$
1.4
$
(6.8
)
$
162.6
Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted
21.8
21.8
Diluted EPS
$
6.44
$
1.27
$
0.07
$
(0.31
)
$
7.46
SG&A as a % of gross profit
54.5
%
54.3
%
Income from operations as a % of revenue
8.9
%
8.9
%
Dealerships:
Selling, general and administrative
$
298.7
$
-
$
(1.4
)
$
-
$
297.2
SG&A as a % of gross profit
55.1
%
54.9
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Gain on
Deal
Real estate
Income tax
Non-GAAP
(In millions, except per share data)
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,763.4
$
-
$
(2.7
)
$
-
$
-
$
1,760.7
Income from operations
$
1,272.6
$
-
$
2.7
$
(0.9
)
$
-
$
1,274.3
Net income
$
997.3
$
(207.1
)
$
2.7
$
(0.9
)
$
50.1
$
842.0
Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted
22.4
22.4
Diluted EPS
$
44.61
$
(9.26
)
$
0.12
$
(0.04
)
$
2.24
$
37.66
SG&A as a % of gross profit
56.9
%
56.8
%
Income from operations as a % of revenue
8.2
%
8.3
%
Dealerships:
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,786.3
$
-
$
(2.7
)
$
-
$
-
$
1,783.7
SG&A as a % of gross profit
58.8
%
58.8
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Bridge
Professional
Legal
Real
Real
Gain on
Income
Non-GAAP
(In millions, except per share data)
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,073.9
$
-
$
(4.9
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,069.0
Income from operations
$
791.8
$
-
$
4.9
$
(3.5
)
$
(1.9
)
$
2.1
$
-
$
-
$
793.4
Net income
$
532.4
$
27.5
$
4.9
$
(3.5
)
$
(1.9
)
$
2.1
$
(8.0
)
$
(5.0
)
$
548.5
Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted
20.1
20.1
Diluted EPS
$
26.49
$
1.37
$
0.24
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.10
)
$
0.10
$
(0.40
)
$
(0.25
)
27.29
SG&A as a % of gross profit
56.5
%
56.2
%
Income from operations as a % of revenue
8.0
%
8.1
%
Dealerships:
Selling, general and administrative
$
1,076.9
$
-
$
(4.9
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,072.0
SG&A as a % of gross profit
56.6
%
56.4
%
For the Twelve Months
2022
2021
(In millions)
Adjusted cash flow from operations:
Cash provided by operating activities
$
696.0
$
1,163.7
Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable-Non-Trade, net
(191.1
)
(608.7
)
Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable-Non-Trade associated with floor plan offset, used vehicle borrowing base changes adjusted for acquisition and divestitures
462.4
131.1
Change in Floor Plan Notes Payable-Trade associated with floor plan offset, acquisitions and divestitures, net
19.7
(54.0
)
Adjusted cash flow provided by operating activities
$
987.1
$
632.1
