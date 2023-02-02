WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Highlights include:

Consolidated net income of $115.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $111.3 million for the same period last year

Consolidated net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $110.3 million, or $1.14 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to NFE of $65.8 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period last year

Increases fiscal 2023 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance to a range of $2.62 to $2.72, from $2.42 to $2.52, a $0.20 increase, as a result of the strong performance of our business units during Winter Storm Elliott, particularly Energy Services

Maintains long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent(1)

First-quarter fiscal 2023 net income totaled $115.9 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with net income of $111.3 million, or $1.16 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022. First-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE totaled $110.3 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to NFE of $65.8 million, or $0.69 per share, during the same period in fiscal 2022.

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO, stated, "NJR reported a strong first quarter of fiscal 2023, with solid operating performance during the recent winter storm event of 2022 driving better than expected results. We are raising our fiscal 2023 NFEPS guidance to a range of $2.62 to $2.72, largely driven by an exceptional quarter from Energy Services as well as favorable contributions from New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) and Storage and Transportation. Overall, these results reflect the strength of our complementary portfolio of businesses and the value of our physical infrastructure."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in Thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 115,921 $ 111,312 Basic EPS $ 1.20 $ 1.16 Net financial earnings $ 110,284 $ 65,770 Basic net financial earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 0.69

(1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, is provided below.

Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2022 2021 Net income $ 115,921 $ 111,312 Add: Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions (31,503 ) (82,191 ) Tax effect 7,487 19,536 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 23,972 23,577 Tax effect (5,697 ) (5,603 ) NFE tax adjustment 104 (861 ) Net financial earnings $ 110,284 $ 65,770 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 96,485 95,944 Diluted 97,083 96,356 Basic earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.16 Add: Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions (0.33 ) (0.86 ) Tax effect 0.08 0.21 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 0.25 0.25 Tax effect (0.06 ) (0.06 ) NFE tax adjustment - (0.01 ) Basic NFE per share $ 1.14 $ 0.69

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, is provided below.

Net financial earnings (loss) by Business Unit

Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2022 2021 New Jersey Natural Gas $ 54,664 $ 51,080 Clean Energy Ventures (CEV) (3,582 ) (6,821 ) Storage and Transportation 6,243 2,962 Energy Services 52,533 17,567 Home Services and Other (29 ) 447 Subtotal 109,829 65,235 Eliminations 455 535 Total $ 110,284 $ 65,770

Fiscal 2023 NFE Guidance:

NJR is raising its fiscal 2023 NFE guidance by $0.20 to a range of $2.62 to $2.72, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements." The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2023:

Company Expected Fiscal 2023 Net Financial Earnings Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 48 to 53 percent Clean Energy Ventures 18 to 20 percent Storage and Transportation 4 to 8 percent Energy Services 20 to 25 percent Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent

In providing fiscal 2023 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas

NJNG reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $54.7 million, compared to NFE of $51.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The improvement was due primarily to higher base rates, which became effective on December 1, 2021, as well as higher contribution from Basic Gas Supply Service incentive programs to utility gross margin.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 2,132 new customers during first-quarter fiscal 2023, compared with 1,730 in fiscal 2022. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $1.8 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023 NJNG spent $8.8 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects. On March 31, 2022, the Company filed its first rate recovery request with the BPU. On July 13, 2022, NJNG updated the filing with actual information through June 30, 2022, seeking recovery for $28.9 million of investments, including AFUDC, from November 30, 2020 through June 30, 2022. On September 7, 2022, the BPU issued an Order approving a stipulation of settlement effective October 1, 2022.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $8.7 million to utility gross margin in the first-quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $3.8 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was due primarily to higher margins from off-system sales and the storage incentive program.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN invested $10.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 in energy-efficiency upgrades for their customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $2.5 million of its outstanding investments during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 through its energy efficiency rate.

Clean Energy Ventures

CEV reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 net financial loss of $(3.6) million, compared with net financial loss of $(6.8) million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The improvement was due primarily to higher SREC and electricity revenue and lower operating expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation expenses.

Solar Investment Update:

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, CEV placed 3 commercial projects into service, adding approximately 18 megawatts (MW) to total installed capacity.

As of December 31, 2022, CEV had approximately 405MW of solar capacity (including residential) in service in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut.

Subsequent to quarter end, CEV placed a 25MW commercial project into service, and now has over 430MW (including residential) of total installed capacity as of February 2, 2022.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $6.2 million, compared with NFE of $3.0 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The increase was due primarily to increased operating revenue at Leaf River and Adelphia Gateway, partially offset by increased depreciation expenses.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 NFE of $52.5 million, compared with NFE of $17.6 million during the same period in fiscal 2022. The improvement for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year period was due primarily to higher natural gas price volatility during periods of colder than expected weather in December, allowing Energy Services to capture additional margin.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 net financial loss of $(0.03) million compared with NFE of $0.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile.

During the first-quarter of fiscal 2023, capital expenditures were $137.0 million, including accruals, of which $80.7 million were related to NJNG, compared with $152.7 million, of which $59.7 million were related to NJNG, during the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease in capital expenditures was primarily due to the completion of the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline project, which was placed into service in September 2022.

During the first-quarter of fiscal 2023, cash flows used in operations were $88.9 million, compared with cash flows used in operations of $37.4 million during the same period of fiscal 2022. The decrease in operating cash flows was due to higher working capital requirements as a result of higher energy prices.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2023, projected NFEPS growth rates, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2023, customer growth at NJNG, potential CEV capital projects, infrastructure programs and investments future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, the outcome of future Base Rate Cases with the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services and certain transactions related to NJR's investments in the PennEast Project, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 570,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 430 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 357,409 $ 274,435 Nonutility 366,158 401,407 Total operating revenues 723,567 675,842 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 182,446 122,269 Nonutility 232,070 278,794 Related parties 1,827 1,846 Operation and maintenance 79,501 68,984 Regulatory rider expenses 18,251 16,671 Depreciation and amortization 36,683 30,393 Total operating expenses 550,778 518,957 OPERATING INCOME 172,789 156,885 Other income, net 4,655 4,136 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 29,491 19,477 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 147,953 141,544 Income tax provision 32,978 30,807 Equity in earnings of affiliates 946 575 NET INCOME $ 115,921 $ 111,312 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 1.20 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 1.19 $ 1.16 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 96,485 95,944 Diluted 97,083 96,356

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) 2022 2021 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 115,921 $ 111,312 Add: Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions (31,503 ) (82,191 ) Tax effect 7,487 19,536 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 23,972 23,577 Tax effect (5,697 ) (5,603 ) NFE tax adjustment 104 (861 ) Net financial earnings $ 110,284 $ 65,770 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 96,485 95,944 Diluted 97,083 96,356 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 1.16 Add: Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions $ (0.33 ) $ (0.86 ) Tax effect $ 0.08 $ 0.21 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Tax effect $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) NFE tax adjustment $ - $ (0.01 ) Basic NFE per share $ 1.14 $ 0.69 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 357,746 $ 274,772 Less: Natural gas purchases 184,771 124,594 Operating and maintenance (1) 26,294 13,141 Regulatory rider expense 18,251 16,671 Depreciation and amortization 24,890 22,893 Gross margin 103,540 97,473 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 26,294 13,141 Depreciation and amortization 24,890 22,893 Utility gross margin $ 154,724 $ 133,507 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $23.4 million and $23.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Thousands) 2022 2021 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 321,782 $ 369,244 Less: Natural Gas purchases 233,287 278,687 Operation and maintenance (1) 3,455 (13,871 ) Depreciation and amortization 57 28 Gross margin 84,983 104,400 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 3,455 (13,871 ) Depreciation and amortization 57 28 Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions (39,886 ) (85,647 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory 23,972 23,577 Financial margin $ 72,581 $ 28,487 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $(2.3) million and $17.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net income $ 64,561 $ 65,744 Add: Unrealized (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions (39,886 ) (85,647 ) Tax effect 9,479 20,357 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas 23,972 23,577 Tax effect (5,697 ) (5,603 ) NFE tax adjustment 104 (861 ) Net financial earnings $ 52,533 $ 17,567

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 357,746 $ 274,772 Clean Energy Ventures 12,792 10,183 Energy Services 321,782 369,244 Storage and Transportation 26,838 12,143 Home Services and Other 14,266 13,951 Sub-total 733,424 680,293 Eliminations (9,857 ) (4,451 ) Total $ 723,567 $ 675,842 Operating Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 80,113 $ 74,183 Clean Energy Ventures (321 ) (3,972 ) Energy Services 87,315 86,778 Storage and Transportation 12,617 1,876 Home Services and Other 51 862 Sub-total 179,775 159,727 Eliminations (6,986 ) (2,842 ) Total $ 172,789 $ 156,885 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 909 $ 1,056 Eliminations 37 (481 ) Total $ 946 $ 575 Net Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 54,664 $ 51,080 Clean Energy Ventures (3,582 ) (6,821 ) Energy Services 64,561 65,744 Storage and Transportation 6,243 2,962 Home Services and Other (29 ) 447 Sub-total 121,857 113,412 Eliminations (5,936 ) (2,100 ) Total $ 115,921 $ 111,312 Net Financial Earnings (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 54,664 $ 51,080 Clean Energy Ventures (3,582 ) (6,821 ) Energy Services 52,533 17,567 Storage and Transportation 6,243 2,962 Home Services and Other (29 ) 447 Sub-total 109,829 65,235 Eliminations 455 535 Total $ 110,284 $ 65,770 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 25.0 24.6 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 17.9 25.1 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 44.2 63.5 Total 87.1 113.2 Common Stock Data Yield at December 31, 3.1 % 3.5 % Market Price at December 31, $ 49.62 $ 41.06 Shares Out. at December 31, 96,803 95,962 Market Cap. at December 31, $ 4,803,389 $ 3,940,188

Three Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2022 2021 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 357,746 $ 274,772 Less: Natural gas purchases 184,771 124,594 Operating and maintenance (1) 26,294 13,141 Regulatory rider expense 18,251 16,671 Depreciation and amortization 24,890 22,893 Gross margin 103,540 97,473 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 26,294 13,141 Depreciation and amortization 24,890 22,893 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 154,724 $ 133,507 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $23.4 million and $23.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 104,018 $ 92,605 Commercial, Industrial & Other 20,779 19,102 Firm Transportation 20,480 17,282 Total Firm Margin 145,277 128,989 Interruptible 761 754 Total System Margin 146,038 129,743 Off System/Capacity Management/FRM/Storage Incentive 8,686 3,764 Total Utility Gross Margin 154,724 133,507 Operation and maintenance expense 49,721 36,431 Depreciation and amortization 24,890 22,893 Operating Income $ 80,113 $ 74,183 Net Income $ 54,664 $ 51,080 Net Financial Earnings $ 54,664 $ 51,080 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 14.7 12.6 Commercial, Industrial & Other 2.7 2.3 Firm Transportation 4.0 3.6 Total Firm Throughput 21.4 18.5 Interruptible 3.6 6.1 Total System Throughput 25.0 24.6 Off System/Capacity Management 17.9 25.1 Total Throughput 42.9 49.7 Customers Residential 514,452 506,677 Commercial, Industrial & Other 32,302 31,756 Firm Transportation 25,628 28,073 Total Firm Customers 572,382 566,506 Interruptible 88 31 Total System Customers 572,470 566,537 Off System/Capacity Management* 30 24 Total Customers 572,500 566,561 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 1,543 1,274 Normal 1,547 1,550 Percent of Normal 99.7 % 82.2 %

Three Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, (Thousands, except customer, SREC, TREC and megawatt) 2022 2021 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 3,886 $ 2,867 TREC sales 1,202 846 Solar electricity sales and other 4,767 3,654 Sunlight Advantage 2,937 2,816 Total Operating Revenues $ 12,792 $ 10,183 Depreciation and Amortization $ 5,576 $ 5,233 Operating Loss $ (321 ) $ (3,972 ) Income Tax Benefit $ (1,837 ) $ (2,046 ) Net Loss $ (3,582 ) $ (6,821 ) Net Financial Loss $ (3,582 ) $ (6,821 ) Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 98,462 92,172 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 16,812 12,200 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 8,345 6,085 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 1,784 - Solar Megawatts Under Construction 45.5 77.1 ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 321,782 $ 369,244 Less: Gas purchases 233,287 278,687 Operation and maintenance expense 1,123 3,751 Depreciation and amortization 57 28 Total Operating Income $ 87,315 $ 86,778 Net Income $ 64,561 $ 65,744 Financial Margin $ 72,581 $ 28,487 Net Financial Earnings $ 52,533 $ 17,567 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 44.2 63.5 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 26,838 $ 12,143 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 909 $ 1,056 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 7,474 $ 7,430 Other Income, Net $ 1,367 $ 2,509 Interest Expense $ 6,707 $ 2,136 Income Tax Provision $ 1,943 $ 343 Net Income $ 6,243 $ 2,962 Net Financial Earnings $ 6,243 $ 2,962 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 14,266 $ 13,951 Operating Income $ 51 $ 862 Net (Loss) Income $ (29 ) $ 447 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (29 ) $ 447 Total Service Contract Customers at Dec 31 102,600 105,373

