CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported fourth-quarter 2022 sales of $9.32 billion, an increase of 3 percent year over year, and an increase of 8 percent year over year on a constant currency basis1. Fourth-quarter 2022 net income was $349 million, or $5.66 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $371 million, or $5.26 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income1 was $351 million, or $5.69 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $379 million, or $5.37 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022, changes in foreign currencies had negative impacts on growth of approximately $357 million on sales and $0.19 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

" I am pleased to report that this was another great quarter. Both our global components and global enterprise computing solutions businesses performed well in market conditions that remain challenging," said Sean Kerins, Arrow's president and chief executive officer. " Our dedicated team helped us deliver strong quarterly sales, gross profit, operating income, and earnings per share."

Global components fourth-quarter sales of $6.83 billion reflected an increase of 2 percent year over year, and an increase of 6 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas components fourth-quarter sales increased 9 percent year over year. Europe components fourth-quarter sales increased 23 percent year over year, and increased 38 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components fourth-quarter sales decreased 14 percent year over year. Global components fourth-quarter operating income was $443 million and fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $449 million.

" Demand for electronic components and associated design, engineering and supply chain services generally remained healthy in the Americas and Europe regions, but we experienced softer demand in Asia, particularly in China. We are proud to service a variety of industries and provide products from a diverse group of suppliers to a diverse group of customers around the world," said Mr. Kerins.

Global enterprise computing solutions ("ECS") fourth-quarter sales of $2.50 billion reflected an increase of 7 percent year over year, and an increase of 12 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Europe enterprise computing solutions fourth-quarter sales increased 11 percent year over year, and increased 24 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas enterprise computing fourth-quarter sales increased 4 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions fourth-quarter operating income was $155 million. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $156 million.

" Hardware supply constraints are easing, and demand remained strong for most of our key technology categories. We continue to see strength in cloud, IT-as-a-Service and enterprise software adoption, and we were pleased with the results of the business," said Mr. Kerins.

" Enhancing shareholder value remains a top priority," said Raj Agrawal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. " Our strong financial returns and the effective management of our balance sheet have enabled us to deliver on our commitment to return cash to shareholders by repurchasing $300 million of shares during the fourth quarter. We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved an additional $1 billion to our repurchase authorization2. Returning cash to shareholders through our stock repurchase plan remains one of our priorities, and this new authorization reflects that commitment."

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Full-year 2022 sales of $37.12 billion increased 8 percent year over year, and increased 11 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Net income for 2022 was $1.43 billion, or $21.80 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $1.11 billion, or $15.10 per share on a diluted basis, for 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $1.47 billion, or $22.38 per share on a diluted basis, in 2022 compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.14 billion, or $15.50 per share on a diluted basis, for 2021. In 2022, changes in foreign currencies had negative impacts on growth of approximately $1.18 billion on sales, and $0.53 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to 2021.

" In 2022, we delivered the best financial results in the history of the company. Throughout the year, we continued to make investments to support our customer needs, and we continued to grow and generate strong shareholder returns in the process," said Mr. Kerins. " We continue to have confidence in the business and Arrow's long-term growth potential."

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

2 See additional information related to the company's share repurchase program located at page 3 of this press release.

FIRST-QUARTER 2023 OUTLOOK

Consolidated sales of $8.33 billion to $8.93 billion, with global components sales of $6.55 billion to $6.85 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $4.24 to $4.44, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $4.40 to $4.60

Average tax rate of approximately 23.5 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent

Average diluted shares outstanding of 59.5 million

Interest expense of approximately $68 million

Expecting the average USD-to-Euro exchange rate to be $1.07 to €1 compared to $1.12 to €1 in the first quarter of 2022

Changes in foreign currencies to decrease sales by approximately $182 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.13 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Changes in foreign currencies to increase quarter-over-quarter growth in sales by $175 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.11 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

On a constant currency basis, our first quarter guidance implies a sequential growth rate range of down 6 percent to up 2 percent for global components and down 18 percent to 30 percent for global enterprise computing solutions, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

First-Quarter 2023 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Quarter Ended (in billions) April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 % Change April 1, 2023 December

31, 2022 % Change Global components sales, GAAP $6.55 - 6.85 $ 7.20 (9)% - (5)% $6.55 - 6.85 $ 6.83 (4%) - 0% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (0.13 ) - 0.13 Global components sales, constant currency $6.55 - 6.85 $ 7.07 (7)% - (3)% $6.55 - 6.85 $ 6.96 (6%) - 2% Global ECS sales, GAAP $1.78 - 2.08 $ 1.88 (5%) - 11% $1.78 - 2.08 $ 2.50 (29)% - (17)% Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (0.05 ) - 0.05 Global ECS sales, constant currency $1.78 - 2.08 $ 1.83 (3%) - 14% $1.78 - 2.08 $ 2.55 (30)% - (18)%

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION Reported GAAP

measure Intangible amortization

expense Restructuring &

integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted share $4.24 to $4.44 $0.10 $0.06 $4.40 to $4.60

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company's earnings release. The company uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about the company and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking" statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow's future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, average diluted shares outstanding, interest expense, average USD-to-Euro exchange rate, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring and integration charges per diluted share, and expectations regarding customer and market demand and trends, supply chain constraints, business strategy, and shareholder returns. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: unfavorable economic conditions; disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain, including any potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic; political instability; impacts of military conflict, including the conflict in Ukraine; industry conditions; changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand; competition; other vagaries in the global components and the global enterprise computing solutions markets; deteriorating economic conditions, including economic recession, inflation, tax rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or the availability of capital; the effects of natural or man-made catastrophic events; changes in relationships with key suppliers; increased profit margin pressure; changes in legal and regulatory matters; non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, antitrust, and anti-corruption laws; foreign tax and other loss contingencies; and the company's ability to generate cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information. The company provides non-GAAP sales, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, consolidated net income, noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to shareholders, effective tax rate and net income per share on a diluted basis, which are non-GAAP measures adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies" or "on a constant currency basis") by re-translating prior-period results at current-period foreign exchange rates, identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, pension settlement loss and net gains and losses on investments. Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand the company's operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors the business as adjusted for these items, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

Share Repurchase Program

The expansion of our share repurchase program occurred on January 31, 2023 and will permit the company to continue repurchasing shares of its common stock as market and business conditions warrant through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Repurchases may continue from time to time, as conditions permit, until the number of shares authorized to be repurchased have been acquired, or until the authorization to repurchase is terminated, whichever occurs first, and the company has no obligation to repurchase any amount under the program.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales $ 9,323,023 $ 9,016,077 $ 37,124,422 $ 34,477,018 Cost of sales 8,117,028 7,819,699 32,287,797 30,274,653 Gross profit 1,205,995 1,196,378 4,836,625 4,202,365 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 635,090 632,496 2,567,008 2,435,030 Depreciation and amortization 45,595 48,196 187,382 195,120 Restructuring, integration, and other charges 2,714 3,754 13,741 15,393 683,399 684,446 2,768,131 2,645,543 Operating income 522,596 511,932 2,068,494 1,556,822 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 2,938 1,323 7,664 3,508 Gain (loss) on investments, net 8,356 2,046 (2,857 ) 12,951 Employee benefit plan expense, net (889 ) (1,256 ) (3,503 ) (5,180 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (62,221 ) (34,719 ) (185,648 ) (131,727 ) Income before income taxes 470,780 479,326 1,884,150 1,436,374 Provision for income taxes 116,719 107,838 448,992 325,906 Consolidated net income 354,061 371,488 1,435,158 1,110,468 Noncontrolling interests 4,659 280 8,274 2,271 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 349,402 $ 371,208 $ 1,426,884 $ 1,108,197 Net income per share: Basic $ 5.71 $ 5.34 $ 22.01 $ 15.29 Diluted $ 5.66 $ 5.26 $ 21.80 $ 15.10 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 61,175 69,556 64,838 72,472 Diluted 61,739 70,550 65,453 73,385

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,915 $ 222,194 Accounts receivable, net 12,322,717 11,123,946 Inventories 5,319,369 4,201,965 Other current assets 521,339 345,218 Total current assets 18,340,340 15,893,323 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 5,691 5,736 Buildings and improvements 184,211 186,097 Machinery and equipment 1,583,661 1,523,919 1,773,563 1,715,752 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,177,107 ) (1,032,941 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 596,456 682,811 Investments in affiliated companies 65,112 63,695 Intangible assets, net 159,137 195,029 Goodwill 2,027,626 2,080,371 Other assets 574,511 620,311 Total assets $ 21,763,182 $ 19,535,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,460,419 $ 9,617,084 Accrued expenses 1,339,302 1,326,386 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 589,883 382,619 Total current liabilities 12,389,604 11,326,089 Long-term debt 3,182,964 2,244,443 Other liabilities 579,261 624,162 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2022 and 2021 Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2022 and 2021 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,208,708 1,189,845 Treasury stock (66,175 and 57,358 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively), at cost (4,637,345 ) (3,629,265 ) Retained earnings 9,214,832 7,787,948 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (365,262 ) (191,657 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,546,357 5,282,295 Noncontrolling interests 64,996 58,551 Total equity 5,611,353 5,340,846 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,763,182 $ 19,535,540

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 354,061 $ 371,488 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 45,595 48,196 Amortization of stock-based compensation 7,921 6,511 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (2,938 ) (1,323 ) Deferred income taxes (14,518 ) 15,395 Gain on investments, net (8,356 ) (2,013 ) Other 939 757 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (801,426 ) (1,846,887 ) Inventories (154,022 ) (378,839 ) Accounts payable 779,217 1,630,583 Accrued expenses (90,566 ) 217,358 Other assets and liabilities (7,220 ) (33,333 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,687 27,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (24,056 ) (20,766 ) Other 320 389 Net cash used for investing activities (23,736 ) (20,377 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (17,700 ) 28,924 Repayments of long-term bank borrowings, net (5,018 ) (289,922 ) Net proceeds from note offerings - 495,134 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 906 2,044 Repurchases of common stock (324,233 ) (250,000 ) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap - 24,896 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (346,045 ) 11,076 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 104,024 (12,330 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (157,070 ) 6,262 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 333,985 215,932 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 176,915 $ 222,194

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 1,435,158 $ 1,110,468 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations: Depreciation and amortization 187,382 195,120 Amortization of stock-based compensation 42,930 36,117 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliated companies (7,664 ) (3,508 ) Deferred income taxes (13,050 ) 24,749 Loss (gain) on investments, net 2,857 (12,833 ) Other 3,612 8,429 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,430,400 ) (2,109,159 ) Inventories (1,165,785 ) (960,605 ) Accounts payable 945,819 1,766,912 Accrued expenses 102,193 391,941 Other assets and liabilities (136,129 ) (28,648 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (33,077 ) 418,983 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (78,836 ) (83,051 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment - 22,171 Proceeds from collections of notes receivable 21,125 762 Net cash used for investing activities (57,711 ) (60,118 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings 258,816 12,938 Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term bank borrowings, net 1,233,250 (687 ) Redemption of notes (350,000 ) (130,860 ) Net proceeds from note offering - 495,134 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,340 46,982 Repurchases of common stock (1,049,487 ) (911,548 ) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap - 24,896 Other (137 ) (159 ) Net cash provided by (used for) used for financing activities 109,782 (463,304 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (64,273 ) (46,982 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (45,279 ) (151,421 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 222,194 373,615 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 176,915 $ 222,194

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 %

Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 9,323,023 $ 9,016,077 3.4 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (356,580 ) Consolidated sales, constant currency $ 9,323,023 $ 8,659,497 7.7 % Global components sales, as reported $ 6,827,029 $ 6,679,577 2.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (246,723 ) Global components sales, constant currency $ 6,827,029 $ 6,432,854 6.1 % Americas components sales, as reported $ 2,326,995 $ 2,137,386 8.9 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (3,093 ) Americas components sales, constant currency $ 2,326,995 $ 2,134,293 9.0 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 2,543,294 $ 2,948,594 (13.7 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (71,987 ) Asia components sales, constant currency $ 2,543,294 $ 2,876,607 (11.6 ) % Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,956,740 $ 1,593,597 22.8 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (171,643 ) Europe components sales, constant currency $ 1,956,740 $ 1,421,954 37.6 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 2,495,994 $ 2,336,500 6.8 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (109,857 ) Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 2,495,994 $ 2,226,643 12.1 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,404,224 $ 1,356,598 3.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (10,277 ) Americas ECS sales, constant currency $ 1,404,224 $ 1,346,321 4.3 % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 1,091,770 $ 979,902 11.4 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (99,580 ) Europe ECS sales, constant currency $ 1,091,770 $ 880,322 24.0 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 %

Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 37,124,422 $ 34,477,018 7.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (1,178,364 ) Consolidated sales, constant currency $ 37,124,422 $ 33,298,654 11.5 % Global components sales, as reported $ 28,788,003 $ 26,357,517 9.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (811,975 ) Global components sales, constant currency $ 28,788,003 $ 25,545,542 12.7 % Americas components sales, as reported $ 9,592,547 $ 7,827,866 22.5 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (9,068 ) Americas components sales, constant currency $ 9,592,547 $ 7,818,798 22.7 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 11,567,482 $ 12,280,805 (5.8 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (141,010 ) Asia components sales, constant currency $ 11,567,482 $ 12,139,795 (4.7 ) % Europe components sales, as reported $ 7,627,974 $ 6,248,846 22.1 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (661,897 ) Europe components sales, constant currency $ 7,627,974 $ 5,586,949 36.5 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 8,336,419 $ 8,119,501 2.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (366,389 ) Global ECS sales, constant currency $ 8,336,419 $ 7,753,112 7.5 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 4,847,027 $ 4,878,954 (0.7 ) % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (25,737 ) Americas ECS sales, constant currency $ 4,847,027 $ 4,853,217 (0.1 ) % Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 3,489,392 $ 3,240,547 7.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies - (340,652 ) Europe ECS sales, constant currency $ 3,489,392 $ 2,899,895 20.3 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2022 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Operating income $ 522,596 $ 8,170 $ 2,714 $ - $ 533,480 Income before income taxes 470,780 8,170 2,714 (8,356 ) 473,308 Provision for income taxes 116,719 2,056 472 (2,003 ) 117,244 Consolidated net income 354,061 6,114 2,242 (6,353 ) 356,064 Noncontrolling interests 4,659 127 - - 4,786 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 349,402 $ 5,987 $ 2,242 $ (6,353 ) $ 351,278 Net income per diluted share(5) $ 5.66 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ (0.10 ) $ 5.69 Effective tax rate (3) 24.8 % 24.8 % Three months ended December 31, 2021 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Operating income $ 511,932 $ 9,086 $ 3,754 $ - $ 524,772 Income before income taxes 479,326 9,086 3,754 (2,046 ) 490,120 Provision for income taxes 107,838 2,337 854 (492 ) 110,537 Consolidated net income 371,488 6,749 2,900 (1,554 ) 379,583 Noncontrolling interests 280 143 - - 423 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 371,208 $ 6,606 $ 2,900 $ (1,554 ) $ 379,160 Net income per diluted share(5) $ 5.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 5.37 Effective tax rate (3) 22.5 % 22.6 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2022 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Operating income $ 2,068,494 $ 34,692 $ 13,741 $ - $ 2,116,927 Income before income taxes 1,884,150 34,692 13,741 2,857 1,935,440 Provision for income taxes 448,992 8,848 2,931 708 461,479 Consolidated net income 1,435,158 25,844 10,810 2,149 1,473,961 Noncontrolling interests 8,274 525 - - 8,799 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 1,426,884 $ 25,319 $ 10,810 $ 2,149 $ 1,465,162 Net income per diluted share(5) $ 21.80 $ 0.39 $ 0.17 $ 0.03 $ 22.38 Effective tax rate (3) 23.8 % 23.8 % Year ended December 31, 2021 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges (4) Other(2) Non-GAAP

measure Operating income $ 1,556,822 $ 36,930 $ 15,393 $ - $ 1,609,145 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,436,374 36,930 15,393 (12,770 ) 1,475,927 Provision for income taxes 325,906 9,457 3,419 (3,073 ) 335,709 Consolidated net income (loss) 1,110,468 27,473 11,974 (9,697 ) 1,140,218 Noncontrolling interests 2,271 590 - - 2,861 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 1,108,197 $ 26,883 $ 11,974 $ (9,697 ) $ 1,137,357 Net income (loss) per diluted share(5) $ 15.10 $ 0.37 $ 0.16 $ (0.13 ) $ 15.50 Effective tax rate (3) 22.7 % 22.7 %

(1) Other includes (gain) loss on investments, net. (2) Other includes gain on investments, net and pension settlement gain. (3) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported by GAAP measure and as a non-GAAP measure. (4) Restructuring & Integration charges include impairment related to various long-lived assets. (5) The sum of components for diluted EPS, as adjusted, may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Sales: Global components $ 6,827,029 $ 6,679,577 $ 28,788,003 $ 26,357,517 Global ECS 2,495,994 2,336,500 8,336,419 8,119,501 Consolidated $ 9,323,023 $ 9,016,077 $ 37,124,422 $ 34,477,018 Operating income (loss): Global components (a) $ 442,702 $ 430,415 $ 1,961,125 $ 1,432,187 Global ECS 154,775 154,852 408,519 390,103 Corporate (b) (74,881 ) (73,335 ) (301,150 ) (265,468 ) Consolidated $ 522,596 $ 511,932 $ 2,068,494 $ 1,556,822

(a) Global components operating income for year ended December 31, 2021 includes $12.5 million related to proceeds from legal settlements and $4.5 million in restructuring, integration, and other charges. (b) Corporate operating income includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $2.7 million and $13.7 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $3.8 million and $10.9 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Global components operating income, as reported $ 442,702 $ 430,415 $ 1,961,125 $ 1,432,187 Intangible assets amortization expense 6,702 6,942 27,005 27,915 Restructuring, integration, and other charges - - - 4,482 Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 449,404 $ 437,357 $ 1,988,130 $ 1,464,584 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 154,775 $ 154,852 $ 408,519 $ 390,103 Intangible assets amortization expense 1,468 2,144 7,687 9,015 Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 156,243 $ 156,996 $ 416,206 $ 399,118

