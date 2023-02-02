AFT Pharmaceuticals continues to strengthen its R&D pipeline with the announced in-licensing agreement with Latitude Pharmaceuticals (a US-based contract research organisation) to develop antibiotic eye drops to treat serious eye infections. The formulation is already approved to treat bacterial infections, including those caused by the antibiotic-resistant MRSA bacteria. The IP relates to an aqueous stable formulation of this treatment. Eye care is a key focus for AFT (contributing over 20% of the group's revenue, per our estimate) and we expect this new asset to complement the existing portfolio. AFT plans to launch around 65 new products in Australasia before 2025 and a robust R&D pipeline will be key to delivering this. The development programme will be covered by AFT's budgeted R&D expenditure of c NZ$12m per year for FY23 and FY24.

