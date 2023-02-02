Anzeige
American Films, Inc.: American Films Subsidiary Signs Milestone Data Monitoring Contract

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / American Films, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:AMFL) wholly-owned subsidiary, Facterra LLC ("Facterra"), signed a major anti-piracy service contract supporting a significant copyright holder in the film and television industry representing thousands of titles. Facterra helps its clients combat digital piracy by identifying and recording data associated with the illegal infringement of their copyrighted content on global BitTorrent networks and generating and issuing essential Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA") or copyright infringement notices.

"As advocates for copyright holders across the globe, AFI is pleased to announce this milestone service contract for our Facterra division," said Geoff Lee, President and CEO of AFI. "This contract provides a significant opportunity for the company to consistently generate revenue over the long-term, creating sustainable value for our shareholders while reliably serving clients and delivering on our core mission to support the fight against global piracy," added Lee.

About American Films, Inc.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, rights enforcement, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films and others to enforce intellectual property rights. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information, visit https://americanfilms.us/.

American Films Media Contacts

Jamie Warren
info@americanfilms.us

Follow American Films on:

LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

SOURCE: American Films, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737751/American-Films-Subsidiary-Signs-Milestone-Data-Monitoring-Contract

