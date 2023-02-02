Atayalan: Ataya Expands Leadership Team With Addition of Puneet Sethi as Senior Vice President of Product, Sales and Operations

Decorated telecommunications leader joins organization as company rolls out the industry's only universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Ataya , the only universal connectivity player for industrial networks, today announced the appointment of Puneet Sethi as SVP of Product, Sales and Operations. Puneet will be responsible for building the global sales and operations organization, aligning product and business development strategies and spearheading the company's upcoming commercial launch. Puneet brings over 20-years of telecommunications experience working with the likes of Qualcomm and Mavenir.

Founded in 2021, Ataya is focused on resolving pain-points related to the industrial connectivity layer by providing industrial houses and manufacturers the opportunity to select the right connectivity choice for their use case without creating challenges in management, security and QoS. Its mission is to build a universal connectivity industrial platform that is simple, secure, scalable and application-aware. Ataya's vision is to take the complexity out of multi-connectivity management and cloud onboarding of industrial and IIoT applications, allowing industrial, manufacturing and logistics customers to flexibly design in their chosen connectivity choices.

The appointment of Puneet supports Ataya's growing customer traction as the company enters its next phase of growth. Puneet joins a strong, seasoned leadership team with an active board of directors and advisors, all who have decades of experience in building companies and bringing new technologies to market.

"With the rise of Industry 4.0 across industrial manufacturing and logistics, secure, consistent connectivity has become a requirement for organizations looking to capitalize on new applications and IoT deployments," said Puneet Sethi. "Since its founding, Ataya has been focused on bringing universal access and connectivity to these environments. I am excited to be joining the company and helping to bring the secure platform to a broad range of industries such as energy and utilities, oil and gas, healthcare, life sciences and agriculture."

According to McKinsey, by 2030 it is estimated that the IoT could unlock $5.5 trillion to $12.6 trillion in value globally. B2B applications are where the majority of IoT value can be created, with around 65 percent of the estimated IoT value potential by 2030. Ataya's mission is to help early adopters realize this potential by solving connectivity issues, by increasing system uptime, increase automation, simplify and reduce costs of reconfiguring workspaces, reduce the security threats, improve asset utilization and reduce operational complexity. Additionally, Gartner recently pointed out that industrial and enterprise environments will have multiple wireless technologies and no single connectivity technology will dominate. It is critical that we allow industrial houses and manufacturers to pick the right connectivity choice for their use case without creating challenges in management, security and QoS.

"To realize the true advantages of Industry 4.0 technologies, enterprises and industrial players need to exploit multiple emerging wireless and wired connectivity choices. We concluded that our customers and partners will need a software defined connectivity platform that brings it all together," said Cheng Wu, General Partner, Taiwania Capital. "As we now look to expand, we are excited to welcome Puneet to the team and leverage his relevant industry experience that will help propel us to the next phase".

"Over the past six quarters, we have been investing in and dedicating ourselves to understanding the industrial connectivity layer and related pain points. Our primary goal was to develop a solution that addresses current and emerging industrial and enterprise connectivity needs. We are grateful for the support of our early adopter customers, and as we now move out of stealth mode and prepare to launch our innovative solution on a wider scale, I am delighted to welcome Puneet Sethi to our team," said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO of Ataya. "Having worked with him in various capacities over the years, I am confident in his wealth of relevant experience and expertise, having previously led successful product initiatives at Qualcomm and Mavenir. This expertise will be crucial in driving us forward."

Ataya is named after the Atayal people of Taiwan. The founding team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Broadcom and Qualcomm with experience in building products ranging from System-on-Chip solution to Cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. Ataya's mission is to build a universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0 that is simple, secure, scalable and application-aware. The company has engineering centers based in Santa Clara, CA and Taipei, Taiwan. For more information visit www.ataya.io

