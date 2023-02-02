Gilead Sciences: Toward Health Equity for Black People Impacted by TNBC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Gilead Sciences

Racism and the impact of social determinants of health drive disparities in outcomes for Black women impacted by triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Addressing these barriers is critical to advancing health equity.

Gilead awarded $5.7M in grants to 21 U.S. organizations for programs working to advance health equity for Black people impacted by TNBC.

Two grants are focused on organizational capacity building for Black-led organizations to help enhance their reach and sustainability.

Programmatic grants are focused on supporting local, regional and national approaches to bridging gaps across the cancer care continuum by:

Addressing the role of social determinants of health in access across the care continuum

Creating sustainable solutions to promoting racial equity in breast cancer care

Improving community, patient and provider communication, and relationships and engagement throughout the care continuum

Providing outreach and education about TNBC for communities, patients, families and caregivers

Supplying resources to help people navigate the TNBC healthcare journey

