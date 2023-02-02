Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Gilead Sciences: Toward Health Equity for Black People Impacted by TNBC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Gilead Sciences

Originally Published by Gilead Sciences

Racism and the impact of social determinants of health drive disparities in outcomes for Black women impacted by triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Addressing these barriers is critical to advancing health equity.

Gilead awarded $5.7M in grants to 21 U.S. organizations for programs working to advance health equity for Black people impacted by TNBC.

Read our 2022 Progress Report

Two grants are focused on organizational capacity building for Black-led organizations to help enhance their reach and sustainability.

Programmatic grants are focused on supporting local, regional and national approaches to bridging gaps across the cancer care continuum by:

  • Addressing the role of social determinants of health in access across the care continuum
  • Creating sustainable solutions to promoting racial equity in breast cancer care
  • Improving community, patient and provider communication, and relationships and engagement throughout the care continuum
  • Providing outreach and education about TNBC for communities, patients, families and caregivers
  • Supplying resources to help people navigate the TNBC healthcare journey

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737852/Gilead-Sciences-Toward-Health-Equity-for-Black-People-Impacted-by-TNBC

