Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Leeward Capital Corp. ("Leeward" or the "Company") announced that subject to regulatory approval, Mr. David Pinkman and Mr. Vincent Ghazar have been appointed as members of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Pinkman is an independent Canadian businessman with extensive experience in developing and managing project-based corporations with international activities. He is currently a Director and CEO of Asia Biotechnology Corp, a CSE-listed company developing breeding and sales opportunities for hemp production in Asia. He is also a Director of Synstream Energy Corp., and International SoftRock Oil Company Limited, and has been a Director of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp, since March 31, 2013.

Mr. Pinkman holds an LLB from the University of British Columbia (1984) and a BA in English from the University of Calgary (1980). He was called to the Bar in 1985, and as a lawyer he has practiced primarily in the areas of corporate and securities law.

Mr. Ghazar is a professional accountant with over 27 years of domestic and international experience in the oil and gas industry. He has held executive and management positions with Exchange listed issuers and has extensive experience in accounting, tax, business strategy, preparation of IFRS financial statements, and Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A). Mr. Ghazar is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Bird River Resources Inc., and a Director and Chief Financial Officer of Asia Green Biotechnology Corp., both public corporations listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Mr. Ghazar holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a minor in Business from the University of Calgary and an Advanced Accounting Certificate from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

In commenting on these appointments, Johannes Kingma, President and CEO of Leeward, stated, "It is always an important and positive development when a junior company can obtain the support and input of experienced business professionals on its Board of Directors. Both Messrs. Pinkman and Ghazar bring that depth of experience and skill, particularly in matters of finance and regulatory compliance, which will undoubtedly aid the Company on a number of levels as we move forward with our exciting business opportunities."

About Leeward:

www.leewardcapital.ca

Leeward Capital's focus is on the development of gold and molybdenum projects in Canada. Properties include the Pistol Lake Gold project in Nunavut, and the Nithi Mountain Molybdenum deposit in central British Columbia.

Leeward's Pistol Lake gold property has a dataset of dependable historical mapping, trenching and drilling, completed primarily by Chevron before Pistol Lake was acquired by Leeward. A NI-43-101 compliant Technical Report for Pistol Lake was completed by the Company and is available in the reports section on Leeward's website and on SEDAR. Exploration is planned to build upon the current database in order to complete a scoping study for the Pistol Lake gold project.

The Nithi Mountain Molybdenum deposit is an intermediate stage project with combined inferred and indicated reserves of 387,192,000 tonnes of molybdenum ore. The details of these tonnages and recommendations for further drilling are described in the 2011 Tetra Tech Wardrop technical report available on Leeward's website. Leeward is confident that both grade and tonnage will be further advanced based on the technical review and recommendations. Nithi Mountain is located adjacent to past producer Endako mines, in an area with excellent infrastructure.

For Further Information

Contact:

Johannes Kingma CEO

Telephone: (403) 612-5655

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153283