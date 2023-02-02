Sanford, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Sanford, Florida-based Private Money Institute, founded by real estate consultant Jantzen 'Jazz' Young, has announced an upcoming masterclass titled the 'Be the Bank Challenge.'

The masterclass is the latest in a series of events, occurring every two months, that educate a broad audience, who often have no prior knowledge of real estate, on the potential opportunities - and dangers - of a career in short-term real estate investment, known as 'land flipping' and buying real estate 'notes.'

The masterclass, lasting three days in February 2023, has the aim of taking participants from being 'interested' to being 'invested.'

The masterclass's focus is around the purchase of 'notes', which allow a land purchaser to pay for the purchase over a period of years.

As well as providing a rapid and accessible 'on ramp' to the industry, the Private Money Institute's masterclass will allow attendees to get further education through either a six- or twelve-month program with the Institute.

The six-month program includes one on one calls, small group coaching sessions, and access to third party speakers with broad expertise on subjects such as tax planning and succession planning, providing a whole support system around the initial masterclass for people who want further study and progression.

The twelve-month program is more in-depth, and includes much more one-on-one coaching and direct access to Private Money Institute Jantzen 'Jazz' Young and associates. The annual program also includes education on the legal and regulatory context.

The majority of previous masterclass participants have been from minorities that are often under-represented in the industry, including Women and People of Color.

About Private Money Institute

Private Money Institute was founded in April 2021 with the intention of helping its borrow and lend capital for the purchase and sale of vacant land. The Institute's mission is to improve lives through real estate investing.

Media Contact:

Name: Jantzen Young

Email: hello@privatemoneyinstitute.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153351