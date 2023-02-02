Anti-Drone Market to Reach $14.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 27.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The evolution of counter-drone technology as well as the growing inclination towards tackling unauthorized drones drive the growth of the global anti-drone market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System), by Application (Detection, Disruption), by End Use (Government, Military & Defense, Commercial), by Platform (Ground, Handheld, UAV Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global anti-drone industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $14.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.







Prime determinants of growth

The increasing use of a drone, the rise in drone-related activities, and the emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems are expected to drive the growth of the global anti-drone market growth during the forecast period. However, detection effectiveness and the anti-drone system are expensive and act as key restraining factors in the global market. Conversely, advancements in anti-drone technology and technological developments in tackling drone swarms to foster growth are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global anti-drone market.

The pandemic led to increased military expenditure during the peak of the pandemic. Also, the procurement of anti-drone systems at airports and other critical infrastructures remained unaffected. The demand for anti-drone systems is predicted to increase due to the growing expansion of cheaper and small drones. Incidents of security breaches by unidentified drones and the use of drones by terrorist groups are further propelling the demand for anti-drone technologies after the covid pandemic.

The electronic system segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The optimized system used for counter drone detection includes targets such as low-profile manually propelled drones, small motorized high-speed drones, low-flying aircraft, and ultra-light aircraft. However, the laser system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The disruption segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the disruption segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the increasing use of drones for terrorism, cross-border intervention, and smuggling activities, several countries are further strengthening their anti-drone system, which will help increase the demand for the anti-drone market. For instance, in November 2022, LIG Nex1 received a military project worth $18 million to develop a jammer capable of disturbing control signals of North Korean drones and getting them off course or into a crash when they fly into South Korean airspace across the heavily guarded inter-Korean border. However, the detection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The military and defense segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use, the military and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the anti-drone market. Several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy announced its plan to test the HELMA-P laser effector, the anti-drone system developed by CILAS for naval vessels. Moreover, the military and defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players: -

DeTect, Inc.

Advanced Radar Technologies

Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited

Dedrone

DroneShield Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Liteye

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

SAAB

Thales

SRC, INC

LEONARDO S.P.A.

ISRAEL Aerospace Industries

Aerospace Industries Rafael Advanced Defense System

Accipiter Radar

Boeing

MOOG Inc.

Hensoldt

MBDA

Skysafe

