Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing premium functional wellness drink brands in North America, is proud to announce a gaming influencer partnership with OpTic Gaming, a global esports and entertainment organization.

The partnership will include integration of all CENTR product within the OpTic Gaming media environment including, content for the FlyCast YouTube podcast, social media, and Twitch livestreams in addition to display ads on OpTic's recently acquired streaming platform, Botisimo.

"Gaming continues to be a passion point for our consumer base. We have developed our adaptogen line to support today's athlete and we view our partnership with OpTic Gaming an integral part to our strategy in having a larger presence in the gaming and esports arena," said Arjan Chima, CEO of CENTR Brands. "We are embarking on an exciting journey as partners which based on our learnings may involve developing unique product innovations."

About OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming is an entertainment, media, and esports company based in North Texas. Founded in 2006, OpTic is one of the most winning esports organizations in the world and features content creators, competitive gamers, and esports teams with global reach. The company has produced award-winning docuseries and currently operates Esports Stadium Arlington. OpTic's ownership group includes esports industry pioneers Hector Rodriguez and Mike Rufail as well as Gray Television. For more information, visit opticgaming.com or contact press@opticgaming.com

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages and powders for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr and @drinkcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: findyourcentr.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Arjan Chima

Arjan Chima, Chief Executive Officer

