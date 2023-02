Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp As from February 3, 2022, the market segment for the instrument specified below will change from STO Warrants Extend E to STO Warrants US Extend AE. The ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Market Segment New Market Segment SE0019358680 STO Warrants Extend E STO Warrants US Extend AE Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280