02.02.2023 | 15:58
First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SPENN Technology A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 6 February 2023. The new shares are issued
due to a directed issue. 



Name:              SPENN Technology  
-----------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060827269    
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SPENN        
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 2,481,836,141 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Change:             59 shares      
-----------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  2,481,836,200 shares
-----------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.20      
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10      
-----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     145941       
-----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 33 45 10 00
