02.02.2023 | 17:00
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, February 2

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 2 February 2023

Name of applicant:BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General Purpose block listing
Period of return:From:1 August 2022To:31 January 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,768,005 ordinary shares of 1p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):400,000 ordinary shares of 1p each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each

Name of contact:Mr G Venables
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

