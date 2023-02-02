Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) reveals new fiber network at Bioceanic Corridor that connects the Pacific with the Atlantic Ocean

Millicom (Tigo) reveals new fiber network at Bioceanic Corridor that connects the Pacific with the Atlantic Ocean





Luxembourg, February 2, 2022 - Millicom (Tigo), has announced the deployment and commissioning of two new terrestrial routes across the Bolivia and Paraguay border, connecting directly these countries for the first time and enabling a direct connection from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean. This marks a significant improvement in digital connectivity from South America to the rest of the world.

The new redundant 1,000 km fiber buildout with scalable capacities is part of the development of the Bioceanic Corridor, a Digital road project between Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru and Chile that covers over 3,700km and connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean across South America. Millicom (Tigo)'s new network route is a historic step in connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans through digital highways, allowing for greater efficiency and regional connectivity, both key to the economic development of Latin America.

These routes join Millicom (Tigo)'s existing rings of fully owned networks in Bolivia and Paraguay and connect to our POPs (Point of presence) in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. This investment reinforces Millicom (Tigo)'s robust integration of terrestrial and subsea networks and completes our vast transport network system in the region.

"This infrastructure investment demonstrates once again our vision to promote the digital transformation of companies so they can be better equipped for the world of tomorrow. Latin America is growing and rapidly adopting technologies. We see this as an opportunity and a responsibility to build the digital highways that enable the future of our communities" stated Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom (Tigo).

"This new fiber network across the Bioceanic Corridor is a unique opportunity to connect South America to the world, boosting economic growth and improving access to high-quality telecommunications services. With this technology we are encouraging our customers and businesses in the region to take on new connectivity challenges and expand their regional presence with Millicom (Tigo) as a trusted partner," stated Ramos.

"Corporate customer needs are shifting from traditional silos to cloud enabled IT networks demanding high performance, low latency, and high availability. Tigo Business becomes the most trusted ally for business in their digital journey through secure and reliable solutions leveraging our digital highways" assured Santiago Londoño, B2B Vice President of Millicom (Tigo).

Through the TIGO and Tigo Business brands, Millicom (Tigo) provides a wide range of digital services, including broadband, mobile, cable TV, voice and SMS, cloud, and business solutions, adapted to the needs of small, medium, and large companies. Tigo Business has 12 world-class datacenters that enable greater data protection, access to high-speed availability with resiliency, integrity, and service efficiency.

Millicom (Tigo) continues to invest heavily in their network of Data Centers, which today have a presence in much of Latin America and allows their users to enjoy a better experience and performance of their platforms, generating a significant impact on reducing latency.

