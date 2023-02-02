Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (MNP) has been managed by Zehrid Osmani since 1 October 2018. Despite a tough period of absolute and relative underperformance in 2022 as growth stocks have been out of favour with investors, the manager continues to adhere to his long-term strategy of focusing on high-quality companies with sustainable growth potential. He believes that valuation discipline is a very important element of the investment process, even more so in periods of rising interest rates. Osmani only invests when he has high conviction in a company's positive long-term prospects; this is evidenced by no new holdings (or complete disposals) in the five months from May to September 2022, although portfolio activity has subsequently picked up.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...