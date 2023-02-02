Wabash Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Quarterly revenue of $657.4 million

Quarterly operating income of $57.7 million with operating margin of 8.8%

Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.84

Record backlog of $3.4 billion bolstered by the addition of long-term customer agreement

2023 Outlook initiated with midpoints of $2.9 billion revenue and diluted earnings per share of $2.85



LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales were $657.4 million. Operating income was $57.7 million, or 8.8% of sales. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $41.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. Sales and EPS both reached record levels during the quarter. For the full year 2022, revenue totaled an annual record of $2.5 billion with operating income of $166.6 million, or 6.7% of sales. Full year net income attributable to common stockholders was $112.3 million, or $2.25 per diluted share. Full year 2022 achieved record levels for both sales and EPS.

Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $69.8 million, or 10.6% of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA was $224.0 million, or 9.0% of net sales.

Total Company backlog as of December 31, 2022 increased to approximately $3.4 billion as sequential new order activity substantially outpaced shipments, supported by a long-term agreement with J.B. Hunt that was executed during the fourth quarter. Backlog rose 46% compared to September 2022 and was 34% above December 2021. Backlog expected to be shipped within the following 12-months was $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2022.

"Although 2022 will go down as the most successful year of financial performance the Company has achieved so far, the groundwork to enable this execution has been in progress since 2019," explained Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The changes to our strategy and the accompanying improvements to our organization that we've communicated in recent years have positioned us for this record performance, which we fully expect to expand upon in 2023."

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2023, the Company has issued guidance in the range of $2.8 to $3.0 billion in sales with a midpoint of $2.9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.70 to $3.00 with a midpoint of $2.85.

Mr. Yeagy continued, "With the partnership of strategic customers like J.B. Hunt, we are jointly exercising a new level of control over our destiny. The commercial implications of this activity are clear from a total backlog of $3.4 billion, which blows away our prior backlog record by almost $1 billion and already provides significant visibility in 2024. What is less noticeable, but just as exciting, is how our Wabash team has embraced the level of change we have driven in recent years and is creating a future with more opportunity for organic growth than the Company has enjoyed at any point since its inception."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 13,310 11,655 New truck bodies 3,250 3,230 Used trailers 15 25 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 611,088 $ 443,146 $ 49,645 $ 38,143 Gross profit $ 83,326 $ 36,854 $ 11,271 $ 7,958 Gross profit margin 13.6 % 8.3 % 22.7 % 20.9 % Income (loss) from operations $ 66,998 $ (7,623 ) $ 7,899 $ 1,692 Income (loss) from operations margin 11.0 % (1.7 )% 15.9 % 4.4 % Adjusted income from operations $ 66,998 $ 17,996 $ 7,899 $ 4,419 Adjusted income from operations margin 11.0 % 4.1 % 15.9 % 11.6 %

Transportation Solutions' net sales for the fourth quarter were $611.1 million, an increase of 37.9% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of robust customer demand and strong production. During the quarter, operating income was $67.0 million, or 11.0% of sales.

Parts & Services' net sales for the fourth quarter were $49.6 million, an increase of 30.2% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of enhanced organizational focus and the early success of Wabash Parts, the Company's parts distribution joint venture. Operating income was $7.9 million, or 15.9% of sales during the quarter.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company's prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share to net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Information reconciling any forward-looking Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to us without unreasonable effort. We cannot provide reconciliations of the above noted forward looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to us without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company's outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company's other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the highly cyclical nature of our business, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, our backlog may not reflect future sales of our products, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company's manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes, costs of indebtedness, and our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plan. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company's reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,245 $ 71,778 Accounts receivable, net 255,577 176,511 Inventories 243,870 237,621 Prepaid expenses and other 34,927 43,795 Total current assets 592,619 529,705 Property, plant, and equipment, net 271,116 232,425 Goodwill 188,434 188,443 Intangible assets, net 99,231 114,441 Other assets 52,123 42,057 Total assets $ 1,203,523 $ 1,107,071 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ - Current portion of finance lease obligations - 59 Accounts payable 189,141 173,950 Other accrued liabilities 158,327 115,316 Total current liabilities 347,468 289,325 Long-term debt 395,818 428,315 Deferred income taxes 27,758 36,019 Other non-current liabilities 34,354 27,873 Total liabilities 805,398 781,532 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 512 - Wabash National Corporation Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 47,675,796 and 48,954,482 shares outstanding, respectively 766 759 Additional paid-in capital 665,941 653,978 Retained earnings 188,241 92,111 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (882 ) 859 Treasury stock, at cost: 28,972,928 and 27,013,275 common shares, respectively (456,453 ) (422,168 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 397,613 325,539 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,203,523 $ 1,107,071





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 657,449 $ 479,277 $ 2,502,129 $ 1,803,268 Cost of sales 562,852 436,629 2,179,438 1,606,801 Gross profit 94,597 42,648 322,691 196,467 General and administrative expenses 27,962 22,067 113,083 88,807 Selling expenses 5,733 5,371 27,070 23,691 Amortization of intangible assets 3,185 5,630 15,211 22,858 Impairment and other, net (7 ) 28,200 685 27,569 Income (loss) from operations 57,724 (18,620 ) 166,642 33,542 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,184 ) (5,097 ) (20,525 ) (23,128 ) Other, net 895 (8,929 ) 318 (9,124 ) Other expense, net (4,289 ) (14,026 ) (20,207 ) (32,252 ) Income (loss) before income tax 53,435 (32,646 ) 146,435 1,290 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,834 (7,333 ) 33,665 126 Net income (loss) 41,601 (25,313 ) 112,770 1,164 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 139 - 512 - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 41,462 $ (25,313 ) $ 112,258 $ 1,164 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.86 $ (0.51 ) $ 2.31 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.84 $ (0.51 ) $ 2.25 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 47,964 49,400 48,626 50,684 Diluted 49,550 49,400 49,881 51,608 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 112,770 $ 1,164 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 31,758 25,984 Amortization of intangibles 15,211 22,858 Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and business divestiture (635 ) (1,594 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 9,504 Deferred income taxes (7,614 ) (8,147 ) Stock-based compensation 9,746 7,059 Non-cash interest expense 868 1,082 Impairment 1,339 29,163 Accounts receivable (79,066 ) (80,879 ) Inventories (6,249 ) (74,804 ) Prepaid expenses and other 1,069 8,570 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46,085 54,862 Other, net (1,198 ) (2,292 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 124,084 (7,470 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash payments for capital expenditures (57,086 ) (49,105 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and business divestiture 1,781 22,029 Net cash used in investing activities (55,305 ) (27,076 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,224 2,228 Borrowings under new senior notes - 400,000 Dividends paid (16,020 ) (16,435 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 72,549 50,823 Payments under revolving credit facilities (105,584 ) (17,788 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (59 ) (319 ) Principal payments against old senior notes - (315,000 ) Principal payments under term loan credit facility - (138,835 ) Debt issuance costs paid (1,137 ) (9,296 ) Stock repurchases (34,285 ) (66,731 ) Net cash used in financing activities (82,312 ) (111,353 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,533 ) (145,899 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 71,778 217,677 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,245 $ 71,778 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 20,131 $ 22,040 Net cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ 18,333 $ (467 ) Period end balance of payables for property, plant, and equipment $ 18,809 $ 3,785





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 13,310 11,655 New truck bodies 3,250 3,230 Used trailers 15 25 Three Months Ended December 31, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2022 New trailers $ 536,376 $ 330 $ (313 ) $ 536,393 Used trailers - 523 - 523 Components, parts and service - 34,554 - 34,554 Equipment and other 74,712 14,238 (2,971 ) 85,979 Total net external sales $ 611,088 $ 49,645 $ (3,284 ) $ 657,449 Gross profit $ 83,326 $ 11,271 $ - $ 94,597 Income (loss) from operations $ 66,998 $ 7,899 $ (17,173 ) $ 57,724 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 66,998 $ 7,899 $ (17,173 ) $ 57,724 2021 New trailers $ 388,182 $ 179 $ (181 ) $ 388,180 Used trailers - 659 - 659 Components, parts and service - 30,182 - 30,182 Equipment and other 54,964 7,123 (1,831 ) 60,256 Total net external sales $ 443,146 $ 38,143 $ (2,012 ) $ 479,277 Gross profit $ 36,854 $ 7,958 $ (2,164 ) $ 42,648 (Loss) income from operations $ (7,623 ) $ 1,692 $ (12,689 ) $ (18,620 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 17,996 $ 4,419 $ (12,689 ) $ 9,726

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 52,035 45,365 New truck bodies 14,800 16,560 Used trailers 95 95 Twelve Months Ended December 31, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2022 New trailers $ 2,012,428 $ 1,722 $ (1,286 ) $ 2,012,864 Used trailers - 2,905 - 2,905 Components, parts and service - 139,762 - 139,762 Equipment and other 308,486 49,087 (10,975 ) 346,598 Total net external sales $ 2,320,914 $ 193,476 $ (12,261 ) $ 2,502,129 Gross profit $ 277,842 $ 44,849 $ - $ 322,691 Income (loss) from operations $ 209,942 $ 30,558 $ (73,858 ) $ 166,642 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 209,942 $ 30,558 $ (73,858 ) $ 166,642 2021 New trailers $ 1,354,375 $ 179 $ (181 ) $ 1,354,373 Used trailers 165 2,349 - 2,514 Components, parts and service - 131,929 - 131,929 Equipment and other 278,779 42,709 (7,036 ) 314,452 Total net external sales $ 1,633,319 $ 177,166 $ (7,217 ) $ 1,803,268 Gross profit $ 166,630 $ 36,870 $ (7,033 ) $ 196,467 Income (loss) from operations $ 61,869 $ 20,201 $ (48,528 ) $ 33,542 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 87,488 $ 21,054 $ (48,528 ) $ 60,014

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Transportation Solutions Income (loss) from operations $ 66,998 $ (7,623 ) $ 209,942 $ 61,869 Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment - 25,619 - 25,619 Adjusted operating income 66,998 17,996 209,942 87,488 Adjusted operating income margin 11.0 % 4.1 % 9.0 % 5.4 % Parts & Services Income from operations 7,899 1,692 30,558 20,201 Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment - 2,727 - 2,727 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology - - - (1,874 ) Adjusted operating income 7,899 4,419 30,558 21,054 Adjusted operating income margin 15.9 % 11.6 % 15.8 % 11.9 % Corporate Loss from operations (17,173 ) (12,689 ) (73,858 ) (48,528 ) Adjustments: N/A - - - - Adjusted operating loss (17,173 ) (12,689 ) (73,858 ) (48,528 ) Consolidated Income (loss) from operations 57,724 (18,620 ) 166,642 33,542 Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment - 28,346 - 28,346 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology - - - (1,874 ) Adjusted operating income $ 57,724 $ 9,726 $ 166,642 $ 60,014 Adjusted operating income margin 8.8 % 2.0 % 6.7 % 3.3 %

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by total net sales.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 41,601 $ (25,313 ) $ 112,770 $ 1,164 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,834 (7,333 ) 33,665 126 Interest expense 5,184 5,097 20,525 23,128 Depreciation and amortization 9,704 12,021 46,969 48,842 Stock-based compensation 2,379 1,170 9,746 7,059 Debt transactions3 - 9,052 - 9,504 Impairment and other, net (7 ) 28,200 685 27,569 Other, net (895 ) (123 ) (318 ) (380 ) Operating EBITDA $ 69,800 $ 22,771 $ 224,042 $ 117,012





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 41,462 $ (25,313 ) $ 112,258 $ 1,164 Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment - 28,346 - 28,346 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology - - - (1,874 ) Debt transactions3 - 9,052 - 9,504 Tax effect of aforementioned items - (8,415 ) - (8,087 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 41,462 $ 3,670 $ 112,258 $ 29,053





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ (0.51 ) $ 2.25 $ 0.02 Adjustments: Trade names & trademarks impairment - 0.57 - 0.56 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology - - - (0.04 ) Debt transactions3 - 0.18 - 0.18 Tax effect of aforementioned items - (0.17 ) - (0.16 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.07 $ 2.25 $ 0.56 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 49,550 50,436 49,881 51,608

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

3 Debt transactions include losses on debt extinguishment.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 124,084 $ (7,470 ) Cash payments for capital expenditures (57,086 ) (49,105 ) Free cash flow1 $ 66,998 $ (56,575 )

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) from operations $ 66,998 $ (7,623 ) $ 7,899 $ 1,692 Depreciation and amortization 8,458 10,364 480 1,107 Impairment and other, net (1 ) 25,619 (5 ) 2,585 Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 75,455 $ 28,360 $ 8,374 $ 5,384 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 12.3 % 6.4 % 16.9 % 14.1 %





Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from operations $ 209,942 $ 61,869 $ 30,558 $ 20,201 Depreciation and amortization 41,187 41,819 2,717 4,781 Impairment and other, net (361 ) 26,554 - 1,025 Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 250,768 $ 130,242 $ 33,275 $ 26,007 Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin 10.8 % 8.0 % 17.2 % 14.7 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.





