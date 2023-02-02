Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company", "we" or "RMCF"), a leading manufacturer and international franchiser of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced the appointments of Tyson Snider as Senior Director - Manufacturing, and Justin Bashein as Director - Research & Development ("R&D") / Quality Regulatory Compliance (QRC).

"Both of these new positions are based in Durango, Colorado and are critical to meeting the first phase of the Company's strategic plan: improving and enhancing factory operations and the entire end-to-end supply chain," said CEO Rob Sarlls. "Our business transformation is gaining momentum in an industry that continues to evolve. These proactive investments in organizational capabilities further define the Company's competitive position and growth opportunities."

Tyson Snider has responsibility for manufacturing, sanitation, continuous improvement, maintenance and plant safety functions. All are instrumental in delivering the Company's vision and ongoing operations initiatives. Most recently serving as Business Director for contract manufacturer Wyandot Snacks, he brings strong expertise in manufacturing, finance and technology, critical factors necessary to oversee operations efficiency. In both the food and industrial sectors, Snider has led manufacturing best-practices that ensure that quality production and commercialization are engineered into all finished products. His record of consistent and efficient production delivery, and high standards of regulatory safety and compliance, will serve the Company well. Snider holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University, and an Executive MBA from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

Justin Bashein, the Company's first permanent R&D director, leads both product formulation and new product development. His responsibilities include managing quality assurance (QA), quality control (QC) and regulatory compliance. Delivering safe, enjoyable experiences for consumers means identifying new technologies and capabilities to fuel the company's innovative product development plans. Bashein offers experience in several food disciplines including confection, bakery and dairy. He joined RMCF from Roth Industries, a leading prepared foods manufacturer and distributor, where he served as R&D Manager. He previously held QA jobs at Conagra Brands and Thanasi Foods, and served as an inspector for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Bashein holds a bachelor's degree in food science & technology from Brigham Young University and brings over six years of quality and regulatory experience. He also has certifications in Hazard Analysis of Critical Control Points Principles (HACCP), Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI), Safe Quality Food (SQF), and Food Labeling.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is a leading international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication are forward-looking statements and many may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "prospects," "build" or similar expressions. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A. of the RMCF's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date hereof. As such they should not be unduly relied upon for more current circumstances. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

