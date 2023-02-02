Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Alkermes Celebrates Employee Volunteerism Throughout 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Alkermes is committed to improving the communities where we live and work. Check out this video to see some highlights of our employees' volunteer work in 2022!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737925/Alkermes-Celebrates-Employee-Volunteerism-Throughout-2022

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
