Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2023 | 20:26
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fortune Names U.S. Bank One of the 2023 World's Most Admired Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank, Thursday, February 2, 2023, Press release picture

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

Fortune magazine recognized U.S. Bank as one of the 2023 World's Most Admired Companies, naming it No. 1 in the Superregional Banks industry category for the 13th consecutive year.

Within the Superregional Banks industry category, U.S. Bank topped the list in seven of the nine key attributes of reputation: People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value and Quality of Products/Services.

"We are proud of our long-standing commitment to doing the right thing and managing our business for the long-term," said Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO of U.S. Bank. "Our team works hard to build trusted relationships with our customers, serve the communities where we live and work, and create value for our shareholders. This ranking validates our efforts, and I appreciate our employees who made it happen."

The Fortune 2023 World's Most Admired Companies list is determined by a survey of executives, directors and analysts rating 645 companies in 27 countries across 52 industry sectors on a series of criteria.

Learn more about U.S. Bank here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737926/Fortune-Names-US-Bank-One-of-the-2023-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.