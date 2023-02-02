Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") generating gross proceeds of $340,000 through the sale of an aggregate of 6,800,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per share until February 2, 2025. All securities issuable in the Placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on June 3, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No finders fees were payable in connection with the Placement. The proceeds of the Placement will be utilized for business development and general working capital purposes.

About The BC Bud Co

The BC Bud Co is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience and the ever-changing consumer experience. Founder-led and based in British Columbia; we take the heritage of BC Bud seriously.

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-(778)-656-0377

Email: invest@thebcbc.com

Web: www.thebcbc.com

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153325