Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Measure Marketing Results, Inc., a full-service digital marketing agency, has announced that it plans to introduce ground-breaking new technologies in its approach as NFTs and the Metaverse continues to grow, as a way for companies to communicate and interact with their customers.

Measure Marketing Results is committed to understanding the individualized needs of its clients to develop impactful marketing strategies, which is why the agency is now leveraging NFTs for clients as of 2023. It made the decision based on research indicating that NFTs are helping brands embark on uncharted territory with their ability to create brand awareness and customer loyalty. Moving into 2023, Measure Marketing Results believes adopting and prioritizing comprehensive strategies, rather than focusing on one media channel, is key to providing the best possible results for its clients.

"Companies will be ensuring that they are making extremely accurate investment decisions," says company spokesperson Francisco Hernandez. "As a team, we are making sure we understand the needs of our customers and nurturing those relationships. Prioritizing NFTs and not just focusing on one aspect of our expertise, like SEO, is how we will deliver better solutions."

Measure Marketing Results and its founder and CEO, Arti Sharma, are continuously finding new ways to better serve clients in e-commerce, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and B2B industries. Sharma and her team have a mission to encourage their clients to rethink their approach toward increasing visibility, sales, revenue, and market share.

The firm has a successful track record in reaching articulated marketing goals through implementing scalable digital marketing initiatives that build brand awareness, generate and create demand, and strengthen customer relationships to support overall business growth objectives and increase revenue. Established in 2008, Measure Marketing Results has evolved into a team of 30, including digital marketing strategists, search marketing specialists, SEO experts, web designers, developers, and content creators.

The agency's mission is to continue to execute strategic, innovative digital marketing campaigns to help grow revenue and sales for its B2B customers, primarily in the healthcare, manufacturing, and technology software industries.

Measure Marketing Results Inc. is a Toronto based digital marketing agency that focuses on helping clients scale and grow their companies, obtain more customers, and increase their revenue. The firm offers results-oriented digital and internet marketing strategies to increase leads, and employs a team of digital marketers who specialize in attracting website traffic.

