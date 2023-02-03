VT5 Acquisition Company AG
The Board of Directors today invites to the Annual Shareholders Meeting of
The Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held on 28 February 2023 at 17:00 CET (doors opening at 16:30) at the premises of the Hotel Schweizerhof, Bahnhofplatz 7, 8001 Zurich.
Shareholders who are registered with our share register will receive their invitation directly. The invitation including the agenda items and motions by the Board of Directors are also available on the company's website under this link: https://vt5.ch/hv-invitation
Shareholders who have not yet registered their shares with our share register are invited to do so by contacting Devigus Shareholder Services, Birkenstrasse 47, 6343 Rotkreuz before 17 February 2023 via their bank or custodian.
The Board of Directors looks forward to welcoming the company's shareholders soon at the Hotel Schweizerhof.
The class A shares and redeemable warrants are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbols of VT5 and VT5W, respectively.
More information about VT5 and its IPO can be found at www.vt5.ch.
