Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1KS ISIN: CA36116V1067 Ticker-Symbol: 43W3 
Tradegate
02.02.23
19:41 Uhr
0,049 Euro
+0,003
+6,75 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUSE BATTERY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUSE BATTERY METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0460,04908:33
0,0430,05308:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESR-LOGOS REIT
ESR-LOGOS REIT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESR-LOGOS REIT0,2480,00 %
FUSE BATTERY METALS INC0,049+6,75 %
LUXBRIGHT AB0,0820,00 %
VERGNET SA0,190-9,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.