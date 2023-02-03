Das Instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.02.2023

The instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2023



Das Instrument B4E0 SE0002457796 BEOWULF MINING SDR/1 O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2023

The instrument B4E0 SE0002457796 BEOWULF MINING SDR/1 O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023



Das Instrument VRQ0 FR001400D5I2 VERGNET S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2023

The instrument VRQ0 FR001400D5I2 VERGNET S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023



Das Instrument UZ0 SG1T70931228 ESR LOGOS REIT UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.02.2023

The instrument UZ0 SG1T70931228 ESR LOGOS REIT UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2023



Das Instrument 43W3 CA36116V1067 FUSE COBALT INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.02.2023

The instrument 43W3 CA36116V1067 FUSE COBALT INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.02.2023

