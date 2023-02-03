

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and other major Eurozone economies are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue industrial production for December. Economists forecast output to grow 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 2.0 percent increase in January.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain services Purchasing Managers' survey results. The services PMI is expected to climb to 52.5 in January from 51.6 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to rise to 51.0 in January from 49.9 a month ago.



Final composite PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes Eurozone final composite PMI data. The final composite reading is seen at 50.2 in January, up from 49.3 in December.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS services PMI survey data is due. The final reading is seen at 48.0 in January, unchanged from the flash estimate, down from 49.9 in December.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area producer prices for December. Producer price inflation is forecast to slow to 22.5 percent from 27.1 percent in November.



