"We delivered strong second quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs," said René Lacerte, BILL CEO and Founder. "As champions of SMBs, we are proud that our solutions empowered more than 400,000 businesses to automate their financial operations, gain more visibility and control of their spend, and focus more of their time on running their businesses."

"In Q2, we delivered revenue growth of 66% year-over-year and record non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income, and free cash flow," said John Rettig, BILL CFO. "Our performance demonstrates the durability of our business model regardless of the macro environment and our diligent execution to deliver balanced growth, profitability and cash flow."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023:

The financial measures listed below identified as BILL standalone exclude the results of Divvy and Invoice2go.

Total revenue was $260.0 million, an increase of 66% year-over-year.

Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $231.1 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year. Subscription fees were $61.5 million, up 25% year-over-year. This includes $52.7 million of subscription fees from the BILL standalone platform, which increased 31% year-over-year. Transaction fees were $169.6 million, up 59% year-over-year. This includes $80.4 million of transaction fees from the BILL standalone platform, which increased 42% year-over-year, and $86.6 million of transaction fees from our Divvy spend management solution, which increased 78% year-over-year.

Float revenue, which consists of interest on funds held for customers, was $28.9 million.

Gross profit was $212.5 million, representing an 81.7% gross margin, compared to $122.1 million, or a 78.0% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $225.4 million, representing an 86.7% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $133.5 million, or a 85.3% non-GAAP gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Loss from operations was $112.5 million, compared to a loss from operations of $76.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $30.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP income from operations of $3.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net loss was $95.1 million, or ($0.90) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $80.4 million, or ($0.78) per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $49.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.00) per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

The metrics listed below identified as BILL standalone exclude the results of Divvy and Invoice2go.

Completed the acquisition of Finmark, a financial planning and cash flow insights software company.

Served 435,800 businesses using our solutions as of the end of the second quarter. This includes 182,700 BILL standalone customers, 24,700 spending businesses that used Divvy, and 228,500 subscribers that used Invoice2go.

Processed $67.3 billion in total payment volume in the second quarter, an increase of 15% year-over-year. This includes $63.7 billion of total payment volume on our BILL standalone platform, an increase of 13% year-over-year, and $3.3 billion in total card payment volume for Divvy, an increase of 76% year-over-year.

Processed 20.8 million transactions during the second quarter, an increase of 34% year-over-year. This includes 11.0 million transactions on our BILL standalone platform, representing an increase of 12% year-over-year, and 9.4 million Divvy card transactions, an increase of 77% year-over-year.

Announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $300 million of BILL's common stock.

Financial Outlook

We are providing the following guidance for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2023 and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Q3 FY23 Guidance FY23 Guidance Total revenue (millions) $245 - $248 $999 - $1,007 Year-over-year total revenue growth 47% - 49% 56% - 57% Non-GAAP net income (millions) $26.5 - $29.5 $117.5 - $125.5 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.22 - $0.25 $0.99 - $1.05

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

BILL has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income or non-GAAP net income per share guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are dedicated to automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Hundreds of thousands of businesses trust BILL solutions to manage financial workflows, including payables, receivables, and spend and expense management. With BILL, businesses are connected to a network of millions of members, so they can pay or get paid faster. Through our automated solutions, we help SMBs simplify and control their finances, so they can confidently manage their businesses, and succeed on their terms. BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. BILL is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our total revenue, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share for the fiscal third quarter ending March 31, 2023 and full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, our expectations for the growth of demand on our platform and the expansion of our customers' utilization of our services. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors, including interest rate, inflationary and recessionary environments, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, instability and the global impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), variants thereof, and their impact on our employees, customers and strategic partners and on supply chains and labor markets, our history of operating losses, our recent rapid growth, the large sums of customer funds that we transfer daily, the risk of loss, errors and fraudulent activity, the market, interest rate, foreign exchange and other conditions that the customer funds we hold in trust are subject to, our ability to attract new customers and convert trial customers into paying customers, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impacts of acquisitions and investments, including our ability to integrate Divvy and Invoice2go, our accounting for and internal controls related to Divvy and Invoice2go operating results, changes in staffing levels, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our quarterly and annual reports, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of BILL's website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Items excluded from non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin include amortization of certain intangible assets, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and depreciation expense. Items excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses include amortization of certain intangible assets, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, depreciation expense, and acquisition and integration-related expenses. Items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share include stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related expenses, amortization of debt premium and issuance costs, and income tax effect associated with acquisitions. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, and related payroll taxes from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding these items provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expenses using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions while the related payroll taxes are dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

Depreciation expense. We exclude depreciation expense from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Depreciation expense does not include amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs.

Amortization of intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Acquisition and integration-related expenses. We exclude acquisition and integration-related expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because these costs would have not otherwise been incurred in the normal course of our business operations. In addition, we believe that acquisition and integration-related expenses are non-recurring charges unique to a specific acquisition. Although we may engage in future acquisitions, such acquisitions and the associated acquisition and integration-related expenses are considered unique and not comparable to other acquisitions.

Amortization of debt premium and issuance costs. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our issuance of our convertible senior notes and credit agreement and accretion of debt premium associated with our credit agreement from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Income tax effect associated with acquisitions. We exclude the income tax effect associated with acquisitions from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, adjusted by purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We believe that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,616,758 $ 1,596,542 Short-term investments 1,066,538 1,108,493 Accounts receivable, net 31,261 24,045 Acquired card receivables, net 380,895 256,392 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 178,688 151,258 Funds held for customers 3,474,048 3,142,660 Total current assets 6,748,188 6,279,390 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 72,725 76,445 Property and equipment, net 69,383 56,985 Intangible assets, net 401,869 432,583 Goodwill 2,396,509 2,362,893 Other assets 49,600 47,730 Total assets $ 9,738,274 $ 9,256,026 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,262 $ 9,948 Accrued compensation and benefits 31,021 29,004 Deferred revenue 30,358 31,868 Other accruals and current liabilities 181,551 120,080 Borrowings from revolving credit facility, net - 75,097 Customer fund deposits 3,474,048 3,142,660 Total current liabilities 3,731,240 3,408,657 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 2,013 2,159 Operating lease liabilities 78,207 82,728 Borrowings from revolving credit facility, net 112,570 - Convertible senior notes, net 1,701,397 1,697,985 Other long-term liabilities 28,970 20,803 Total liabilities 5,654,397 5,212,332 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 4,811,780 4,598,737 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,361 ) (10,217 ) Accumulated deficit (721,544 ) (544,828 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,083,877 4,043,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,738,274 $ 9,256,026

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 260,006 $ 156,478 $ 489,930 $ 274,827 Cost of revenue Service costs (1) 36,965 24,338 71,786 45,051 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (2) 10,502 10,048 20,789 19,170 Total cost of revenue 47,467 34,386 92,575 64,221 Gross profit 212,539 122,092 397,355 210,606 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 78,910 51,377 154,030 93,261 Sales and marketing (1) 164,683 69,896 283,308 123,525 General and administrative (1) 69,381 64,965 136,119 122,480 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (2) 12,028 11,929 24,055 21,620 Total operating expenses 325,002 198,167 597,512 360,886 Loss from operations (112,463 ) (76,075 ) (200,157 ) (150,280 ) Other income (expenses), net 17,022 (5,000 ) 22,970 (8,475 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (95,441 ) (81,075 ) (177,187 ) (158,755 ) Benefit from income taxes (365 ) (635 ) (471 ) (4,056 ) Net loss $ (95,076 ) $ (80,440 ) $ (176,716 ) $ (154,699 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.68 ) $ (1.56 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 105,906 102,910 105,494 99,401 ____________________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 2,298 $ 1,285 $ 4,299 $ 2,412 Research and development 26,981 14,280 47,831 24,840 Sales and marketing 69,522 11,039 98,779 19,153 General and administrative 20,641 23,080 41,152 41,166 $ 119,442 $ 49,684 $ 192,061 $ 87,571 (2) Depreciation expense excludes amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs.

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (95,076 ) $ (80,440 ) $ (176,716 ) $ (154,699 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 119,305 49,684 191,925 87,571 Amortization of intangible assets 19,994 19,768 39,763 36,440 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,535 2,221 5,081 4,350 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 977 414 1,901 673 Amortization of debt premium and issuance costs 1,771 1,399 3,483 1,955 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on investments in marketable debt securities (8,186 ) 3,781 (10,401 ) 6,638 Provision for losses on acquired card receivables 8,431 5,486 15,042 9,535 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,376 2,123 4,718 4,083 Deferred income taxes (527 ) (399 ) (826 ) (3,822 ) Other (414 ) - 516 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,278 ) (4,618 ) (7,052 ) (3,420 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,284 ) (14,868 ) (4,623 ) (8,547 ) Other assets (742 ) 286 (1,880 ) (1,099 ) Accounts payable 2,000 (1,291 ) 3,511 (2,023 ) Other accruals and current liabilities 11,161 6,500 15,408 (11,430 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,408 ) (2,160 ) (4,794 ) (2,952 ) Other long-term liabilities 1 (1,577 ) 35 (1,698 ) Deferred revenue (406 ) 761 (1,709 ) 4,381 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 55,230 (12,930 ) 73,382 (34,064 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents (28,902 ) (89 ) (28,902 ) (144,541 ) Purchases of corporate and customer fund short-term investments (781,282 ) (843,867 ) (1,641,193 ) (1,452,419 ) Proceeds from maturities of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 845,314 348,947 1,683,413 667,854 Proceeds from sale of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 5,088 27,510 5,088 44,744 Increase in acquired card receivables, net and other 6,090 (44,796 ) (101,353 ) (77,459 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,785 ) (1,063 ) (3,161 ) (2,467 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (5,746 ) (2,081 ) (10,510 ) (5,023 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest - - 2,080 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 38,777 (515,439 ) (94,538 ) (969,311 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon public offering, net of underwriting discounts and other offering costs - (445 ) - 1,341,152 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discounts and issuance costs - (2,629 ) - 560,075 Purchase of capped calls - - - (37,893 ) Increase (decrease) in customer fund deposits liability and other 347,210 947,805 332,661 1,171,446 Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 37,500 - 37,500 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,316 14,448 8,217 22,784 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan - - 8,494 5,726 Net cash provided by financing activities 389,026 959,179 386,872 3,063,290 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 459 97 182 (75 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 483,492 430,907 365,898 2,059,840 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,425,121 3,438,625 3,542,715 1,809,692 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,908,613 $ 3,869,532 $ 3,908,613 $ 3,869,532 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,616,758 $ 1,672,166 $ 1,616,758 $ 1,672,166 Restricted cash included in other current assets 103,809 16,364 103,809 16,364 Restricted cash included in other assets 6,724 6,724 6,724 6,724 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers 2,181,322 2,174,278 2,181,322 2,174,278 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,908,613 $ 3,869,532 $ 3,908,613 $ 3,869,532

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 212,539 $ 122,092 $ 397,355 $ 210,606 Add: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1) 10,502 10,048 20,789 19,170 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 2,353 1,374 4,419 2,664 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 225,394 $ 133,514 $ 422,563 $ 232,440 GAAP gross margin 81.7 % 78.0 % 81.1 % 76.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86.7 % 85.3 % 86.2 % 84.6 % ___________________

(1) Consists of depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of developed technology, excluding amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP research and development expenses $ 78,910 $ 51,377 $ 154,030 $ 93,261 Less - stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes (27,310 ) (14,939 ) (48,667 ) (26,081 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 51,600 $ 36,438 $ 105,363 $ 67,180 GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 164,683 $ 69,896 $ 283,308 $ 123,525 Less - stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes (69,818 ) (11,327 ) (100,010 ) (19,636 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 94,865 $ 58,569 $ 183,298 $ 103,889 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 69,381 $ 64,965 $ 136,119 $ 122,480 Less: Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes (20,989 ) (25,423 ) (41,907 ) (44,551 ) Acquisition and integration-related expenses (215 ) (4,417 ) (215 ) (10,742 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 48,177 $ 35,125 $ 93,997 $ 67,187 Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (112,463 ) $ (76,075 ) $ (200,157 ) $ (150,280 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1) 22,530 21,977 44,844 40,790 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 120,470 53,063 195,003 92,932 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 215 4,417 215 10,742 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 30,752 $ 3,382 $ 39,905 $ (5,816 ) ___________________

(1) Excludes amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net loss: GAAP net loss $ (95,076 ) $ (80,440 ) $ (176,716 ) $ (154,699 ) Add (less): Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1) 22,530 21,977 44,844 40,790 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 120,470 53,063 195,003 92,932 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 215 4,417 215 10,742 Amortization of debt premium and issuance costs 1,771 1,399 3,483 1,955 Income tax effect associated with acquisitions (526 ) (636 ) (526 ) (4,059 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 49,384 $ (220 ) $ 66,303 $ (12,339 ) ___________________

(1) Excludes amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.68 ) $ (1.56 ) Add (less): Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (1) 0.21 0.22 0.43 0.42 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 1.14 0.51 1.85 0.93 Acquisition and integration-related expenses - 0.04 - 0.11 Amortization of debt premium and issuance costs 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.02 Income tax effect associated with acquisitions - - - (0.04 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.47 $ - $ 0.63 $ (0.12 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.42 $ - $ 0.56 $ (0.12 ) ___________________

(1) Excludes amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Shares used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 105,906 102,910 105,494 99,401 Shares used to compute GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) 117,258 102,910 118,039 99,401 ___________________

(1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted was computed using weighted-average number of common shares, basic for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 55,230 $ (12,930 ) $ 73,382 $ (34,064 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,785 ) (1,063 ) (3,161 ) (2,467 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (5,746 ) (2,081 ) (10,510 ) (5,023 ) Free cash flow $ 47,699 $ (16,074 ) $ 59,711 $ (41,554 )

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Remaining performance obligations to be recognized as revenue: Within 2 years $ 100,220 $ 98,723 Thereafter 33,324 51,567 Total $ 133,544 $ 150,290

