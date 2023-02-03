TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022 (the "Period"). The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 9 months actual 9 mos. ended 12/22 9 mos. ended 12/21 YoY change Net sales 255,616 273,627 -6.6 % Operating income 41,315 50,138 -17.6 % Ordinary income 50,805 54,441 -6.7 % Profit attributable to owners of parent 46,397 39,844 16.4 % EPS, basic 387.71 yen 333.44 yen -

For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/23q3earnings.pdf, or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment, the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022 saw the release of such titles as "CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION," "DRAGON QUEST TREASURES," and "Dragon Quest X." However, because new titles generated fewer earnings than in the previous year, which had seen the launch of "OUTRIDERS," "NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139...," and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," the sub-segment's net sales declined versus the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Net sales declined versus the same period of the previous fiscal year in the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment as no expansion pack was launched for "FINAL FANTASY XIV."

The Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment saw a decline in net sales versus the same period of the previous fiscal year because of weak performances by existing titles.

In the Amusement segment, same-store sales were up sharply from the previous year, resulting in year-on-year growth in both net sales and operating income for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022.

In the Publication segment, sales of both digital and print media were solid in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, but higher prices on printing paper on other inputs led to higher costs. This, combined with other factors such as increased advertising expenses, led to a year-on-year decline in operating income.

In the Merchandising segment, the nine-month period ended December 31, 2022 saw brisk sales of products including new character merchandise based on major intellectual properties. However, while net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year, operating income declined, because of changes in the sales mix by product.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.

DRAGON QUEST, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

