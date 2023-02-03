DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 222.4681

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 615273

CODE: MSED LN

ISIN: LU0908501215

ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 220499 EQS News ID: 1550913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

