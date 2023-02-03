

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric vehicle startup Xpeng announced the launch of its two latest smart EV models for a number of European markets.



Xpeng G9 flagship SUV, and the new P7 sports sedan are now available for order in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.



Both models are on show at eCar Expo 2023 in Stockholm from February 3 to 5.



The company is opening new Delivery and Service Centers in the key markets. The center at Lørenskog in Norway will open in February, while Badhoevedorp in the Netherlands, Stäket, Järfälla in Sweden and Hillerød in Denmark will open in the second quarter.



Deliveries for the new P7 will begin in June and G9 deliveries are expected to commence in September.



XPENG will also open additional authorized service locations with dedicated partners in key European countries by the end of 2023.



Further, the company will collaborate with major European third-party charging operators and mobility service providers, allowing customers to use over 400,000 public charging stations in Europe.



With its new models, XPENG will provide third party home charger and installation services together with local partners.



G9 features XPENG's latest powertrain system with 800 V Silicon Carbide or SiC platform for ultra-fast charging of up to 300 kW, and battery technology, which allows the vehicle to travel up to 570 km WLTP on a single charge. It also features advanced driver assistance system or ADAS, fully complemented by a luxurious and immersive cabin experience.



The new P7, an upgraded version of P7, combines its signature sports sedan profile with greater range, faster charging and a brand new smart cabin. The vehicle has been optimized with the maximum charging power of up to 175 kW. P7's range has been improved, offering up to 576 km WLTP on a single charge.



XPENG G9 and P7 are both engineered to meet E-NCAP five-star safety standards and stringent EU WVTA vehicle certification.



XPENG offers a five-year/120,000 km warranty as standard for hassle-free ownership. For customers ordering new P7 sedan or G9 SUV between February 3 and December 31, 2023, the standard warranty will be extended to seven years/160,000 km from the date of delivery.



