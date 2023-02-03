DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.6119

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1900465

CODE: KRW LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

