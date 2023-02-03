DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.9419
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4872363
CODE: GEND LN
ISIN: LU1691909508
