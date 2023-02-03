Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG ISIN: SE0002480442 Ticker-Symbol: 9EE 
München
03.02.23
08:06 Uhr
2,485 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.02.2023 | 11:24
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report January 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18%, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 120.0 (102.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 32% and amounted to SEK 9.1 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 129.1 (109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Jan

22-Jan

Change

The Nordics

23,1

26,0

-11 %

Central Europe

28,5

18,4

55 %

East Europe

32,8

28,6

15 %

South & West Europe

15,9

12,1

31 %

The Baltics

7,4

6,5

14 %

North America

6,3

4,4

43 %

Asia-Pacific

4,6

5,7

-19 %

Africa

1,4

0,4

250 %

Zinzino

120,0

102,1

18 %

Faun Pharma

9,1

6,9

32 %

Zinzino Group

129,1

109,0

18 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 11:00 the 3rd of February 2023.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3708591/1824916.pdf

2301 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-january-2023-301738245.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.