Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report January 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 18%, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 18% and amounted to SEK 120.0 (102.1) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 32% and amounted to SEK 9.1 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 129.1 (109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 23-Jan 22-Jan Change The Nordics 23,1 26,0 -11 % Central Europe 28,5 18,4 55 % East Europe 32,8 28,6 15 % South & West Europe 15,9 12,1 31 % The Baltics 7,4 6,5 14 % North America 6,3 4,4 43 % Asia-Pacific 4,6 5,7 -19 % Africa 1,4 0,4 250 % Zinzino 120,0 102,1 18 % Faun Pharma 9,1 6,9 32 % Zinzino Group 129,1 109,0 18 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

