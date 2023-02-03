Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CH ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 Ticker-Symbol: AY3 
Tradegate
03.02.23
10:56 Uhr
25,260 Euro
+0,110
+0,44 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,88025,24012:26
24,87025,23012:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2023 | 11:34
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Third Consecutive Year

February 3, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been included for the third consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

The GEI index measures the performance of publicly traded companies on gender-related data across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The 2023 GEI includes 485 companies across 45 countries and regions with a combined market capitalization of $16 trillion.

"We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics", Said Per Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO said: "We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the third consecutive year. We are committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive work environment where both women and men reach their full potential."

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.