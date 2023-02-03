Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Third Consecutive Year

February 3, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been included for the third consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).



The GEI index measures the performance of publicly traded companies on gender-related data across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The 2023 GEI includes 485 companies across 45 countries and regions with a combined market capitalization of $16 trillion.

"We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics", Said Per Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO said: "We are proud to be included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the third consecutive year. We are committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive work environment where both women and men reach their full potential."

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

