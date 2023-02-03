WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):
Earnings: -$130.5 million in Q4 vs. -$84.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.62 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.3 million or $1.88 per share for the period.
Revenue: $1.83 billion in Q4 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.
