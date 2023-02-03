Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2023, its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.6% Drax Group 6.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.1% RWE 5.9% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 4.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.6% Grenergy Renovables 4.5% Clearway Energy A Class 4.0% Iberdrola 3.9% Foresight Solar Fund 3.8% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.4% SSE 3.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.0% Bonheur 2.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.4% National Grid 2.3% Northland Power 2.2% China Suntien Green Energy 2.0% TransAlta Renewables 1.7% Enefit Green 1.5% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.4% China Everbright Environment 1.3% 7C Solarparken 1.3% Greencoat Renewable 1.2% Opdenergy 1.2% MPC Energy Solutions 1.2% US Solar Fund 1.1% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.0% Omega Energia 0.7% Eneti 0.6% Seaway 7 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Fusion Fuel Green 0.5% Cadeler 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Bluefield Solar Income Fund 0.3% Tion Renewables 0.2% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.2% Scatec Solar 0.2% Clearvise 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0%

At close of business on 31 January 2023, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 39.4% Renewable energy developers 29.8% Renewable focused utilities 9.5% Energy storage 8.1% Biomass generation and production 6.2% Electricity networks 2.3% Renewable technology and service 2.2% Waste to energy 1.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3% 100%