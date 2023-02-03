Anzeige
Freitag, 03.02.2023
PR Newswire
03.02.2023 | 13:00
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, February 3

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 January 2023, its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.6%
Drax Group6.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.1%
RWE5.9%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.3%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund4.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.6%
Grenergy Renovables4.5%
Clearway Energy A Class4.0%
Iberdrola3.9%
Foresight Solar Fund3.8%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.4%
SSE3.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.0%
Bonheur2.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.4%
National Grid2.3%
Northland Power2.2%
China Suntien Green Energy2.0%
TransAlta Renewables1.7%
Enefit Green1.5%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.4%
China Everbright Environment1.3%
7C Solarparken1.3%
Greencoat Renewable1.2%
Opdenergy 1.2%
MPC Energy Solutions1.2%
US Solar Fund1.1%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.0%
Omega Energia0.7%
Eneti0.6%
Seaway 70.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Fusion Fuel Green0.5%
Cadeler0.5%
Boralex0.5%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Bluefield Solar Income Fund0.3%
Tion Renewables0.2%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.2%
Scatec Solar0.2%
Clearvise0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%

At close of business on 31 January 2023, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £48.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds39.4%
Renewable energy developers29.8%
Renewable focused utilities9.5%
Energy storage8.1%
Biomass generation and production6.2%
Electricity networks2.3%
Renewable technology and service2.2%
Waste to energy1.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.3%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.7%
Europe (ex UK)30.0%
Global19.4%
North America9.5%
China3.2%
Latin America1.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.3%
100%
