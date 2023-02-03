

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD):



Earnings: -$164.7 million in Q4 vs. $158.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.67 in Q4 vs. $0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.6 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q4 vs. $1.37 billion in the same period last year.



