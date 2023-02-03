Robot Operating System Market to Reach $1,406.24 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of automotive robots across several industries, rise in adoption of ROS by manufacturer and demand of collaborative robots is increasing primarily drive the growth of the robot operating system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robot operating system Market by Robot Type (SCARA Robots, Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, and Others), Application (Plastic Injection and Blow Molding, Pick and Place, Testing and Quality Inspection, PCB Handling and ICT, Metal Stamping and Press Tending, CNC Machine Tending, and Co-packing and End of Line Packaging), Industry Vertical (Electrical and Electronics, Metal and Machinery, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Rubber and Plastic, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global robot operating system market generated $464.64 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Factors such as increase in adoption of automotive in various industry, rise in adoption of ROS by manufacturer and demand of collaborative robots is increasing primarily drive the growth of the robot operating system market. However, high maintenance and installation cost of robots hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, adoption of robot as a service is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10410

Covid-19 scenario

* Various countries across the globe are adopting ROS for the healthcare sector to train their future doctors and students for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Rise in number of patients across the globe have led to a significant increase in the adoption of robot software market, owing to the closing of work places and upsurge in the use of ROS in different sector such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare.

* However, rise in organic growth strategies by the major key players has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The SCARA Robots segment to rule the roost

By robot type, the SCARA robots segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around half of the global robot operating system market revenue. The collaborative robots segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with the use of SCARA robots, and robot operating systems, including high speed and great accuracy faster than cartesian robots easy to installation and easy maintenance, thus driving the segment growth.

The plastic injection and blow molding segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By application, the plastic injection and blow molding segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global robot operating system market revenue. The PCB handling and ICT segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period. PCB and ICT solutions that address the diverse and varying needs of automated devices is currently becoming extremely valuable as more and more sectors adopt robotic operating systems.

The metal and machinery segment to dominate by 2031

By industry vertical, the electrical and electronics segment accounted for nearly two-fifth of the global robot operating system market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The metal and machinery segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 14.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise of automation and digitalization trends in every industry.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10410

North America garnered the major share in 2021

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global robot operating system market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Rapid surge in population and rise in the economy of Asia-Pacific have propelled the market growth.

Leading Market Players

* ABB Ltd.

* Clearpath Robotics

* Denso Corporation

* FANUC CORPORATION

* iRobot Corporation

*KUKA AG

* Microsoft Corporation

* OMRON Corporation

* Universal Robotics

* Yaskawa Electric Corp.

The report analyzes these key players in the global robot operating system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0c1d05656fd03587bae29d79fe7c5b38

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

SaaS Escrow Services Market Expected to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2031

MLOps Market Expected to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2031

Human Machine Interface Market Expected to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2031

Data Center Rack Market Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2031

Parental Control Software Market Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robot-operating-system-market-to-reach-1-406-24-million-globally-by-2031-at-12-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301738202.html