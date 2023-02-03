DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.5042

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 555446

CODE: CB5 LN

ISIN: FR0010688176

ISIN: FR0010688176 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN

