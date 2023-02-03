

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is up over 167% at $2.67. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 149% at $15.71. Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) is up over 47% at $13.85. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is up over 25% at $26.58. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 8% at $7.12. Opthea Limited (OPT) is up over 8% at $5.60.



In the Red



Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 43% at $4.68. MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is down over 36% at $3.99. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) is down over 35% at $3.50. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is down over 27% at $2.82. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) is down over 25% at $2.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is down over 22% at $100.00. Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is down over 16% at $2.72. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is down over 13% at $18.22. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is down over 9% at $164.98. Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is down over 8% at $64.51. Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is down over 8% at $3.18. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is down over 7% at $21.16.



