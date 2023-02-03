MANSFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $146.0 million increased 55.0% or $51.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, a 19.3% increase excluding sales from Fill-Rite which was acquired in May 2022

Fourth quarter net income was $2.4 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.25 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 Adjusted earnings per share 1 for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $0.11 and $0.26, respectively Adjusted earnings per share 1 include non-cash LIFO 2 expense of $0.25 per share and $0.08 per share in 2022 and 2021, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $28.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $14.5 million or 104% from $14.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $6.8 million, or 49.0%, excluding Fill-Rite

As previously announced, on May 31, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Fill-Rite and Sotera ("Fill-Rite"), a division of Tuthill Corporation.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $146.0 million compared to net sales of $94.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 55.0% or $51.8 million. Domestic sales increased 67.1% or $43.5 million and international sales increased 28.4% or $8.3 million compared to the same period in 2021. Fill-Rite sales, which are primarily domestic, were $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Excluding Fill-Rite, sales in our water markets increased 23.3% or $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales increased $7.5 million in the fire protection market, $5.5 million in the municipal market, $1.5 million in the repair market, $0.6 million in the construction market, and $0.3 million in the agriculture market.

Excluding Fill-Rite, sales in our non-water markets increased 9.8% or $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales increased $3.0 million in the industrial market and $0.1 million in the petroleum market. Partially offsetting this increase were sales decreases of $0.4 million in the OEM market.

Gross profit was $36.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in gross margin of 25.1%, compared to gross profit of $22.3 million and gross margin of 23.7% for the same period in 2021. The improvement in gross margin was due primarily to leverage from increased sales volume and sales mix which includes a full quarter of Fill-Rite results. The 140 basis point increase in gross margin was driven by a 400 basis point improvement from labor and overhead leverage due to increased sales volume. The increase was partially offset by a 260 basis point increase in cost of material, which included an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of 260 basis points, and an unfavorable impact of 40 basis points related to the amortization of acquired Fill-Rite customer backlog. The acquired Fill-Rite customer backlog will be fully amortized during the first half of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $21.0 million and 14.4% of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $13.9 million and 14.8% of net sales for the same period in 2021. The increase in SG&A expenses is primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in SG&A expenses related to Fill-Rite. Excluding Fill-Rite, SG&A expenses were 13.3% of net sales, a decrease of 150 basis points from the prior year driven primarily by leverage from increased sales volume.

Amortization expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in amortization expense was due to $3.0 million in amortization attributable to the Fill-Rite acquisition.

Operating income was $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in an operating margin of 8.6%, compared to operating income of $8.2 million and operating margin of 8.7% for the same period in 2021. Operating margin decreased 10 basis points compared to the same period in 2021 due to an unfavorable LIFO2 impact and increased amortization expense partially offset by improved leverage on labor, overhead, and SG&A expenses due to increased sales volumes.

Interest expense was $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. No interest expense was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The interest expense was due to debt financing attributable to the Fill-Rite acquisition.

Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.09 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $6.5 million, or $0.25 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.11 per share compared to $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 included an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of $0.25 per share compared to an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of $0.08 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $28.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 with the Fill-Rite acquisition contributing $7.7 million in 2022. Excluding Fill-Rite, adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2021 increased $6.8 million, or 49.0%, due primarily to increased sales volume.

Full-Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $521.0 million increased 37.7% or $142.7 million compared to 2021, a 14.6% increase excluding sales from Fill-Rite which was acquired in May 2022

Net income was $11.2 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net income of $29.9 million, or $1.14 per share, for 2021 Adjusted earnings per share 1 for 2022 and 2021 were $0.94 and $1.21, respectively Adjusted earnings per share 1 include non-cash LIFO 2 expense of $0.56 per share and $0.20 per share in 2022 and 2021, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $88.7 million increased $30.6 million or 52.7% from $58.1 million for 2021, an increase of $11.4 million, or 19.6% excluding Fill-Rite

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $521.0 million compared to net sales of $378.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 37.7% or $142.7 million. Domestic sales increased 46.3% or $120.6 million and international sales increased 18.8% or $22.1 million compared to 2021. Fill-Rite sales, which are primarily domestic, were $87.4 million from the acquisition date of May 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Excluding Fill-Rite, sales in our water markets increased 15.9% or $42.5 million in 2022 compared to 2021. Sales increased $17.3 million in the fire market, $14.8 million in the municipal market, $6.4 million in the repair market, and $5.1 million in the construction market. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $1.1 million in the agriculture market.

Excluding Fill-Rite, sales in our non-water markets increased 11.7% or $12.8 million in 2022 compared to 2021. Sales increased $13.5 million in the industrial market and $1.9 million in the OEM market. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $2.6 million in the petroleum market.

Gross profit was $130.9 million in 2022, resulting in gross margin of 25.1%, compared to gross profit of $95.9 million and gross margin of 25.3% in 2021. The 20 basis point decrease in gross margin was driven by a 280 basis point increase in cost of material, which included an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of 170 basis points, an unfavorable impact of 30 basis points related to Fill-Rite inventory recorded at fair value and recognized during the second quarter of 2022, and an unfavorable impact of 30 basis points related to the amortization of acquired Fill-Rite customer backlog. The full amount of the step-up to record Fill-Rite inventory at fair value was recognized during the second quarter of 2022 and will not recur, while the acquired Fill-Rite customer backlog will be fully amortized during the first half of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was partially offset by a 260 basis point improvement from labor and overhead leverage due to increased sales volume.

SG&A expenses were $83.1 million in 2022, which included $7.1 million of one-time acquisition costs. Excluding acquisition costs, SG&A expenses were $76.0 million and 14.6% of net sales in 2022 compared to $56.0 million and 14.8% of net sales in 2021. The decrease in SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales, excluding acquisition costs, was primarily due to leverage from increased sales volume.

Amortization expense was $7.6 million in 2022 compared to $0.5 million in 2021. The increase in amortization expense was due to $7.0 million in amortization attributable to the Fill-Rite acquisition.

Operating income was $40.2 million in 2022, which included $7.1 million in one-time acquisition costs, $1.4 million of inventory step up amortization, and $1.5 million of acquired customer backlog amortization. Excluding acquisition costs, inventory step-up and backlog amortization, operating income was $50.2 million in 2022, resulting in an operating margin of 9.6%, compared to operating income of $39.4 million and operating margin of 10.4% in 2021. The decrease of 80 basis points in operating margin was primarily the result of an unfavorable LIFO2 impact.

Interest expense was $19.2 million in 2022. No interest expense was recorded in 2021. The interest expense was due to debt financing attributable to the Fill-Rite acquisition.

Other income (expense), net was $7.1 million of expense in 2022 compared to expense of $2.1 million in 2021. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased non-cash pension settlement charges of $6.4 million in 2022 compared to $2.3 million in 2021.

Net income was $11.2 million, or $0.43 per share, in 2022 compared to $29.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share1 in 2022 were $0.94 per share compared to $1.21 per share in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share1 in 2022 included an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of $0.56 per share compared to an unfavorable LIFO2 impact of $0.20 per share in 2021.

The Company's effective tax rate was 19.3% in 2022 compared to 19.9% in 2021. The effective tax rate for 2022 was impacted by similar benefits from credits and permanent items as the prior year on lower pretax income. We expect our effective tax rate for 2023 to be between 20.0% and 22.0%

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $88.7 million in 2022 compared to $58.1 million in 2021 with the Fill-Rite acquisition contributing $19.2 million. Excluding Fill-Rite, adjusted EBITDA1 in 2022 increased $11.4 million, or 19.6%, compared to 2021, due primarily to increased sales volume.

The Company's backlog of orders was $267.4 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $186.0 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 43.8%. Fill-Rite added $13.0 million to the backlog at December 31, 2022. Incoming orders during the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 17.6% when compared to the same period in 2021, and decreased 8.6% excluding Fill-Rite. Incoming orders increased 30.6% in 2022 compared to 2021, and 11.2% excluding Fill-Rite. The increase in backlog at December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by strong incoming orders during the year, large municipal orders which are longer term in nature, and the acquisition of Fill-Rite. The backlog aging was consistent with historical levels.

Capital expenditures in 2022 were $18.0 million and consisted primarily of machinery and equipment and building improvements. Capital expenditures for the full-year 2023 are presently planned to be in the range of $18-$20 million.

Scott A. King, President and CEO commented, "2022 was an historic year for Gorman-Rupp as we celebrated our 50th consecutive year of increased dividends, completed the largest acquisition in Company history by acquiring Fill-Rite, and reached $500 million in annual sales for the first time. In addition to these historic achievements, we also delivered year-over-year double digit organic revenue growth in 2022. The integration of Fill-Rite has gone well and we are expanding their footprint to support further growth. As we begin our 90th year, our outlook remains positive. We enter 2023 with record backlog and believe the majority of our markets will continue to show growth, particularly those related to infrastructure. We expect our 2023 gross margin to benefit as the pricing actions we have taken throughout 2022 are fully realized and the impact of LIFO returns to more normal levels. In addition to pursuing earnings growth, we continue to focus on cash flow by improving on our working capital through inventory management without diminishing customer service.

"I am grateful for the Gorman-Rupp team as well as our customers, suppliers and shareholders for their on-going support as we managed through an eventful and successful year."

About The Gorman-Rupp Company

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

(1) Non-GAAP Information

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial data and measures such as (1) adjusted earnings per share, which is earnings per share excluding non-cash pension settlement charges per share, one-time acquisition costs per share, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories per share, and amortization of customer backlog per share and (2) adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as "adjusted EBITDA", which is net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude non-cash pension settlement charges, one-time acquisition costs, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories, amortization of customer backlog, and non-cash LIFO2 expense. Management utilizes these adjusted financial data and measures to assess comparative operations against those of prior periods without the distortion of non-comparable factors. The inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which the Company has made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. Further, the impact of the LIFO2 inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO2 and depending upon which method they may elect. The Gorman-Rupp Company believes that these non-GAAP financial data and measures also will be useful to investors in assessing the strength of the Company's underlying operations and liquidity from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures, and they are not necessarily standardized or comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Provided later in this release is a reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which includes descriptions of actual adjustments made in the current period and the corresponding prior period.

(2) LIFO Inventory Method

The majority of the Company's inventories are valued on the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method and stated at the lower of cost or market. Current cost approximates replacement cost, or market, and LIFO cost is determined at the end of each fiscal year based on inventory levels on-hand at current replacement cost and a LIFO reserve. The Company uses the simplified LIFO method, under which the LIFO reserve is determined utilizing the inflation factor specified in the Producer Price Index for Machinery and Equipment - Pumps, Compressors and Equipment, as published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimate of the expected year-end inflation index and, as such, are subject to adjustment each quarter including the fourth quarter when the inflation index for the year is finalized. When inflation increases, the LIFO reserve and non-cash expense increase. The atypically high inflation index during 2022, which was higher than the rate of the Company's actual cost increases, required adjustments to the Company's LIFO reserve that resulted in significantly higher non-cash LIFO expense than what the Company has historically recognized. Pre-tax LIFO expense was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Pre-tax LIFO expense was $18.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, The Gorman-Rupp Company provides the following cautionary statement: This news release contains various forward-looking statements based on assumptions concerning The Gorman-Rupp Company's operations, future results and prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among others, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. Such uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future earnings and cash flows, general economic conditions and supply chain conditions and any related impact on costs and availability of materials, and uncertainties related to our acquisition of the assets of Fill-Rite, including but not limited to integration of the acquired business in a timely and cost effective manner, retention of supplier and customer relationships and key employees, the ability to achieve synergies and cost savings in the amounts and within the time frames currently anticipated and the ability to service and repay indebtedness incurred in connection with the transaction. Other factors include, but are not limited to: company specific risk factors including (1) loss of key personnel; (2) intellectual property security; (3) acquisition performance and integration; (4) impairment in the value of intangible assets, including goodwill; (5) defined benefit pension plan settlement expense and LIFO expense; and (6) family ownership of common equity; and general risk factors including (7) continuation of the current and projected future business environment, including the impact of inflation and other cost pressures, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic; (8) highly competitive markets; (9) availability and costs of raw materials and labor; (10) cyber security threats; (11) compliance with, and costs related to, a variety of import and export laws and regulations; (12) environmental compliance costs and liabilities; (13) exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (14) conditions in foreign countries in which The Gorman-Rupp Company conducts business; (15) changes in our tax rates and exposure to additional income tax liabilities; and (16) risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments or otherwise.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $146,001 $94,164 $521,027 $378,316 Cost of products sold 109,363 71,815 390,090 282,419 Gross profit 36,638 22,349 130,937 95,897 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,992 13,940 83,117 56,004 Amortization expense 3,139 181 7,637 537 Operating income 12,507 8,228 40,183 39,356 Interest expense (9,361 ) - (19,240 ) - Other income (expense), net 7 (262 ) (7,071 ) (2,108 ) Income before income taxes 3,153 7,966 13,872 37,248 Provision for income taxes 726 1,423 2,677 7,397 Net income $2,427 $6,543 $11,195 $29,851 Earnings per share $0.09 $0.25 $0.43 $1.14 The Gorman-Rupp Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (thousands of dollars, except share data) December 31, Assets 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $6,783 $125,194 Accounts receivable, net 93,059 58,545 Inventories, net 111,133 85,648 Prepaid and other 14,551 7,795 Total current assets 225,526 277,182 Property, plant and equipment, net 128,640 104,293 Other assets 11,579 6,193 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 507,085 33,086 Total assets $872,830 $420,754 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable $24,697 $17,633 Current portion of long-term debt 17,500 - Accrued liabilities and expenses 43,016 34,807 Total current liabilities 85,213 52,440 Pension benefits 9,352 9,342 Postretirement benefits 22,413 27,359 Long-term debt, net of current portion 419,327 - Other long-term liabilities 5,331 1,637 Total liabilities 541,636 90,778 Shareholders' equity 331,194 329,976 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $872,830 $420,754 Shares outstanding 26,094,865 26,103,661

The Gorman-Rupp Company Non-GAAP Financial Information (thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted earnings per share: Reported earnings per share - GAAP basis $0.09 $0.25 $0.43 $1.14 Plus pension settlement charge - 0.01 0.20 0.07 Plus one-time acquisition costs - - 0.22 - Plus amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories - - 0.04 - Plus amortization of acquired customer backlog 0.02 - 0.05 - Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $0.11 $0.26 $0.94 $1.21 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization: Reported net income - GAAP basis $2,427 $6,543 $11,195 $29,851 Plus interest expense 9,361 - 19,240 1 Plus provision for income taxes 726 1,423 2,677 7,397 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 6,997 3,006 21,158 11,914 Non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 19,511 10,972 54,270 49,163 Plus pension settlement charge 72 188 6,427 2,304 Plus one-time acquisition costs 40 - 7,088 - Plus amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories - - 1,406 - Plus amortization of acquired customer backlog 650 - 1,517 - Plus non-cash LIFO expense 8,274 2,809 18,041 6,669 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $28,547 $13,969 $88,749 $58,136

