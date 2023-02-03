HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data or as noted) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change 9/30/2022 Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues $ 198.4 $ 266.3 (25 %) $ 210.3 (6 %) Operating expenses $ 167.2 $ 182.6 (8 %) $ 166.2 1 % Operating income (loss) $ 31.2 $ 83.7 (63 %) $ 44.0 (29 %) Operating margin 15.7 % 31.4 % 20.9 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 35.4 $ 49.8 (29 %) $ 31.7 12 % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 4.77 $ 6.29 (24 %) $ 4.25 12 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.419 7.929 (6 %) 7.463 (1 %) Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Revenues, as adjusted $ 176.3 $ 232.6 (24 %) $ 185.7 (5 %) Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 120.2 $ 115.8 4 % $ 120.8 - % Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 56.1 $ 116.8 (52 %) $ 64.9 (14 %) Operating margin, as adjusted 31.8 % 50.2 % 35.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 38.3 $ 82.1 (53 %) $ 43.0 (11 %) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 5.17 $ 10.36 (50 %) $ 5.76 (10 %) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.419 7.929 (6 %) 7.463 (1 %) (1) See the information beginning on page 10 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 10 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows

(in billions) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change 9/30/2022 Change Ending total assets under management $ 149.4 $ 187.2 (20%) $ 145.0 3 % Average total assets under management $ 148.6 $ 184.6 (20%) $ 157.1 (5 %) Total sales $ 7.3 $ 8.7 (17%) $ 5.7 27 % Net flows $ (3.4 ) $ - N/M $ (3.3 ) 3 % N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management of $149.4 billion at December 31, 2022 increased from $145.0 billion at September 30, 2022, reflecting market performance and institutional net inflows, partially offset by net outflows in other products. In addition, other fee earning assets of $2.5 billion were unchanged compared with September 30, 2022.

Total sales of $7.3 billion increased 27% from $5.7 billion in the prior quarter reflecting higher sales in all product categories. Institutional sales of $3.0 billion increased from $1.5 billion largely due to an additional funding into a domestic growth equity mandate and the issuance of a collateralized loan obligation (CLO). Open-end fund sales of $3.0 billion increased 5%, with higher sales of equity, fixed income, and alternative strategies. Retail separate account sales of $1.2 billion increased 4% primarily due to investment grade fixed income.

Net outflows of $3.4 billion compared with $3.3 billion in the prior quarter, as positive institutional net flows were more than offset by net outflows in retail products. Institutional net flows of $0.8 billion compared with net flows of ($0.4) billion in the prior quarter and have been positive in eight of the last nine quarters. Open-end fund net outflows of $3.8 billion increased from $2.8 billion in the prior quarter due to higher redemptions across asset classes reflecting market trends. Retail separate account net outflows of $0.4 billion compared with $0.2 billion in the prior quarter and included net outflows in the intermediary sold channel partially offset by continued net inflows in private client.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $31.2 million declined from $44.0 million in the prior quarter due to a 6% decrease in total revenues and a 1% increase in total operating expenses. Revenues declined primarily due to lower average assets under management. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected fair value adjustments to contingent consideration partially offset by the impact of restructuring expenses in the prior quarter. Operating expenses were also impacted by a modest decrease in employment expenses, due to lower variable incentive compensation, and a 2% increase in other operating expenses primarily due to acquisition and integration costs.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $4.77 per diluted common share included $1.53 of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and $0.78 of net realized and unrealized gains on investments, partially offset by ($1.03) of CLO issuance expenses, ($0.50) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, and ($0.41) of discrete tax adjustments. Net income per diluted share of $4.25 in the prior quarter included ($1.12) of net realized and unrealized losses on investments, primarily consolidated investment products, and ($0.54) of restructuring expenses, partially offset by $0.73 of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests. The fair value adjustments to affiliate non-controlling interests are the result of updating minority-held equity to current value while fair value adjustments to contingent consideration reflect updated expectations of future payments.

The effective tax rate of 34% increased from 28% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting discrete tax adjustments partially offset by changes in the valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $176.3 million declined from $185.7 million in the prior quarter due to lower average assets under management.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $88.3 million decreased from $88.7 million as lower profit- and sales-based variable compensation was partially offset by an increase in estimates of investment performance-related compensation, the impact of which was offset in other income, as adjusted. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $30.8 million compared with $31.1 million in the prior quarter, which included $1.0 million of transaction related expenses. Excluding the transaction expenses, the sequential increase was due to higher sales and marketing activity as well as efficiency and distribution initiatives. Operating income, as adjusted, of $56.1 million and the related margin of 31.8% declined from $64.9 million and 35.0%, respectively, primarily due to lower investment management fees.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $5.17, a decrease of $0.59, or 10%, from $5.76 in the prior quarter. The decline primarily reflected lower investment management fees due to lower average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)

(in millions) As of As of 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change 9/30/2022 Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 338.2 $ 378.9 (11 %) $ 309.2 9 % Gross debt (1) $ 261.6 $ 274.3 (5 %) $ 262.3 - % Contingent consideration (2) $ 128.4 $ 162.6 (21 %) $ 133.6 (4 %) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 95.5 $ 126.5 (25 %) $ 108.3 (12 %) Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 817.0 $ 828.3 (1 %) $ 799.2 2 % Working capital (4) $ 180.6 $ 219.8 (18 %) $ 195.2 (7 %) Net debt (cash) (5) $ (76.7 ) $ (104.6 ) (27 %) $ (47.0 ) 63 % (1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $6.5 million, $8.0 million, and $6.8 million, as of December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022, respectively

(2) Represents estimates of revenue participation and contingent payments

(3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $18.3 million, $12.4 million, and $16.2 million as of December 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022, respectively

(4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months

(5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents

N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $180.6 million at December 31, 2022 declined from $195.2 million at September 30, 2022 as an investment in a newly issued CLO and return of capital to shareholders more than offset cash earnings.

During the quarter, the company returned $10.0 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 53,320 shares of common stock.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The presentation that will accompany the conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section for at least one year.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change 9/30/2022 Change 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Change Revenues Investment management fees $ 163,648 $ 213,673 (23%) $ 172,850 (5%) $ 728,339 $ 781,585 (7%) Distribution and service fees 14,606 23,464 (38%) 15,746 (7%) 67,518 90,555 (25%) Administration and shareholder service fees 18,973 27,615 (31%) 20,563 (8%) 85,862 102,531 (16%) Other income and fees 1,144 1,510 (24%) 1,102 4% 4,660 4,563 2% Total revenues 198,371 266,262 (25%) 210,261 (6%) 886,379 979,234 (9%) Operating Expenses Employment expenses 87,676 91,496 (4%) 88,230 (1%) 371,259 358,230 4% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 24,365 36,032 (32%) 26,818 (9%) 112,612 141,039 (20%) Other operating expenses 31,811 25,808 23% 31,096 2% 126,178 90,134 40% Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 2,481 1,705 46% 538 361% 4,408 3,562 24% Restructuring expense - - N/M 4,015 (100%) 4,015 - N/M Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,120 12,400 (59%) - N/M 8,020 12,400 (35%) Depreciation expense 1,088 906 20% 938 16% 3,923 3,900 1% Amortization expense 14,609 14,262 2% 14,609 -% 58,504 44,481 32% Total operating expenses 167,150 182,609 (8%) 166,244 1% 688,919 653,746 5% Operating Income (Loss) 31,221 83,653 (63%) 44,017 (29%) 197,460 325,488 (39%) Other Income (Expense) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 3,529 1,026 244% (2,493 ) N/M (12,489 ) 3,907 N/M Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net 4,147 2,980 39% (8,440 ) N/M (39,296 ) (1,761 ) N/M Other income (expense), net (352 ) 632 N/M (659 ) (47%) (153 ) 4,230 N/M Total other income (expense), net 7,324 4,638 58% (11,592 ) N/M (51,938 ) 6,376 N/M Interest Income (Expense) Interest expense (4,512 ) (2,322 ) 94% (3,557 ) 27% (13,173 ) (9,240 ) 43% Interest and dividend income 2,578 793 225% 1,013 154% 4,448 1,364 226% Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 35,889 20,765 73% 28,644 25% 107,325 90,080 19% Interest expense of consolidated investment products (33,374 ) (18,056 ) 85% (20,356 ) 64% (80,234 ) (60,398 ) 33% Total interest income (expense), net 581 1,180 (51%) 5,744 (90%) 18,366 21,806 (16%) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 39,126 89,471 (56%) 38,169 3% 163,888 353,670 (54%) Income tax expense (benefit) 13,291 27,458 (52%) 10,754 24% 57,260 90,835 (37%) Net Income (Loss) 25,835 62,013 (58%) 27,415 (6%) 106,628 262,835 (59%) Noncontrolling interests 9,565 (12,173 ) N/M 4,265 124% 10,913 (54,704 ) N/M Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 35,400 $ 49,840 (29%) $ 31,680 12% $ 117,541 $ 208,131 (44%) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 4.87 $ 6.54 (26%) $ 4.33 12% $ 15.90 $ 27.13 (41%) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 4.77 $ 6.29 (24%) $ 4.25 12% $ 15.50 $ 26.01 (40%) Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 1.65 $ 1.50 10% $ 1.65 -% $ 6.30 $ 4.64 36% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,262 7,623 (5%) 7,308 (1%) 7,391 7,672 (4%) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,419 7,929 (6%) 7,463 (1%) 7,582 8,003 (5%) N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class

(in millions) Three Months Ended 12/31/2021 03/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 By Product (period end): Open-End Funds (1) $ 78,706 $ 73,149 $ 59,479 $ 54,454 $ 53,000 Closed-End Funds 12,068 12,060 10,645 10,146 10,361 Retail Separate Accounts 44,538 40,824 35,248 33,381 35,352 Institutional Accounts (2) 51,874 57,309 50,048 46,993 50,663 Total $ 187,186 $ 183,342 $ 155,420 $ 144,974 $ 149,376 By Product (average) (3) Open-End Funds (1) $ 80,303 $ 75,537 $ 65,592 $ 60,185 $ 54,870 Closed-End Funds 12,043 11,762 11,405 10,971 10,389 Retail Separate Accounts 41,528 44,538 40,824 35,248 33,381 Institutional Accounts (2) 50,693 58,269 53,560 50,668 49,981 Total $ 184,567 $ 190,106 $ 171,381 $ 157,072 $ 148,621 By Asset Class (period end): Equity $ 116,546 $ 102,989 $ 84,754 $ 78,034 $ 81,894 Fixed Income 34,261 45,418 39,322 36,910 36,903 Multi-Asset (4) 24,853 23,415 20,261 19,364 19,937 Alternatives (5) 11,526 11,520 11,083 10,666 10,642 Total $ 187,186 $ 183,342 $ 155,420 $ 144,974 $ 149,376

Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (6)

(in basis points) Three Months Ended 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 By Product: Open-End Funds (1) 48.5 46.5 46.2 46.8 47.2 Closed-End Funds 55.5 58.4 56.9 57.0 57.1 Retail Separate Accounts 44.6 43.6 42.9 42.2 42.6 Institutional Accounts (2)(7) 32.6 31.5 30.6 31.3 32.0 All Products (7) 43.7 41.9 41.2 41.5 41.7 (1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance - Institutional Accounts - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Includes strategies with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives (5) Consists of event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies (6) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted, divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted, exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue-related adjustments. Revenue-related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (7) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:

12/31/2021 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 Institutional Accounts 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.4 All Products 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product

(in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2021 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 Open-End Funds (1) Beginning balance $ 74,365 $ 78,706 $ 73,149 $ 59,479 $ 54,454 $ 51,608 $ 78,706 Inflows 4,346 4,956 3,120 2,880 3,029 19,158 13,985 Outflows (5,943 ) (8,378 ) (7,643 ) (5,689 ) (6,839 ) (21,525 ) (28,549 ) Net flows (1,597 ) (3,422 ) (4,523 ) (2,809 ) (3,810 ) (2,367 ) (14,564 ) Market performance 2,282 (6,907 ) (9,000 ) (2,012 ) 2,806 6,308 (15,113 ) Other (2) 3,656 4,772 (147 ) (204 ) (450 ) 23,157 3,971 Ending balance $ 78,706 $ 73,149 $ 59,479 $ 54,454 $ 53,000 $ 78,706 $ 53,000 Closed-End Funds Beginning balance $ 11,721 $ 12,068 $ 12,060 $ 10,645 $ 10,146 $ 5,914 $ 12,068 Inflows 19 8 24 157 2 22 191 Outflows - - - - - - - Net flows 19 8 24 157 2 22 191 Market performance 718 (196 ) (1,250 ) (531 ) 631 1,223 (1,346 ) Other (2) (390 ) 180 (189 ) (125 ) (418 ) 4,909 (552 ) Ending balance $ 12,068 $ 12,060 $ 10,645 $ 10,146 $ 10,361 $ 12,068 $ 10,361 Retail Separate Accounts Beginning balance $ 41,528 $ 44,538 $ 40,824 $ 35,248 $ 33,381 $ 29,751 $ 44,538 Inflows 2,240 2,022 1,288 1,179 1,221 9,215 5,710 Outflows (1,125 ) (1,394 ) (1,977 ) (1,418 ) (1,651 ) (4,085 ) (6,440 ) Net flows 1,115 628 (689 ) (239 ) (430 ) 5,130 (730 ) Market performance 1,895 (4,342 ) (4,887 ) (1,628 ) 2,401 6,124 (8,456 ) Other (2) - - - - - 3,533 - Ending balance $ 44,538 $ 40,824 $ 35,248 $ 33,381 $ 35,352 $ 44,538 $ 35,352

Institutional Accounts (3) Beginning balance $ 49,691 $ 51,874 $ 57,309 $ 50,048 $ 46,993 $ 44,921 $ 51,874 Inflows 2,107 2,449 3,452 1,507 2,999 8,101 10,407 Outflows (1,625 ) (1,623 ) (3,032 ) (1,930 ) (2,162 ) (7,404 ) (8,747 ) Net flows 482 826 420 (423 ) 837 697 1,660 Market performance 1,438 (5,012 ) (7,657 ) (2,475 ) 2,976 5,697 (12,168 ) Other (2) 263 9,621 (24 ) (157 ) (143 ) 559 9,297 Ending balance $ 51,874 $ 57,309 $ 50,048 $ 46,993 $ 50,663 $ 51,874 $ 50,663 Total Beginning balance $ 177,305 $ 187,186 $ 183,342 $ 155,420 $ 144,974 $ 132,194 $ 187,186 Inflows 8,712 9,435 7,884 5,723 7,251 36,496 30,293 Outflows (8,693 ) (11,395 ) (12,652 ) (9,037 ) (10,652 ) (33,014 ) (43,736 ) Net flows 19 (1,960 ) (4,768 ) (3,314 ) (3,401 ) 3,482 (13,443 ) Market performance 6,333 (16,457 ) (22,794 ) (6,646 ) 8,814 19,352 (37,083 ) Other (2) 3,529 14,573 (360 ) (486 ) (1,011 ) 32,158 12,716 Ending balance $ 187,186 $ 183,342 $ 155,420 $ 144,974 $ 149,376 $ 187,186 $ 149,376

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the impact of non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), current income or capital returned by structured products and the use of leverage

(3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Revenues 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2022 Total revenues, GAAP $ 198,371 $ 266,262 $ 210,261 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,264 2,374 2,243 Investment management fees (2) (9,758 ) (12,567 ) (11,070 ) Distribution and service fees (2) (14,607 ) (23,465 ) (15,748 ) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 176,270 $ 232,604 $ 185,686

Operating Expenses Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 167,150 $ 182,609 $ 166,244 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (2,481 ) (1,705 ) (538 ) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (24,365 ) (36,032 ) (26,818 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (14,609 ) (14,262 ) (14,609 ) Restructuring expense (5) - - (4,015 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (6,175 ) (14,454 ) - Other (7) 637 (374 ) 486 Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 120,157 $ 115,782 $ 120,750

Operating Income (Loss) Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 31,221 $ 83,653 $ 44,017 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 4,745 4,079 2,781 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 14,609 14,262 14,609 Restructuring expense (5) - - 4,015 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 6,175 14,454 - Other (7) (637 ) 374 (486 ) Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 56,113 $ 116,822 $ 64,936 Operating margin, GAAP 15.7 % 31.4 % 20.9 % Operating margin, as adjusted 31.8 % 50.2 % 35.0 %

Three Months Ended Income (Loss) Before Taxes 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2022 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 39,126 $ 89,471 $ 38,169 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (441 ) (517 ) 478 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 14,609 14,262 14,609 Restructuring expense (5) - - 4,015 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 6,175 14,454 - Other (7) (637 ) 374 (486 ) Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (3,322 ) (1,285 ) 5,363 Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 55,510 $ 116,759 $ 62,148

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 13,291 $ 27,458 $ 10,754 Tax impact of: Amortization of intangible assets (4) 3,988 3,844 3,939 Restructuring expense (5) - - 1,082 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) 1,686 3,896 - Other (7) (3,766 ) (850 ) 610 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (46 ) (2,880 ) 370 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 15,153 $ 31,468 $ 16,755 Effective tax rate, GAAPA 34.0 % 30.7 % 28.2 % Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 27.3 % 27.0 % 27.0 % A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP

B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP $ 35,400 $ 49,840 $ 31,680 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 9,942 9,682 9,952 Restructuring expense, net of tax (5) - - 2,933 Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (6) 4,489 10,558 - Other, net of tax (7) (8,216 ) 10,455 (6,558 ) Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (8) (3,276 ) 1,595 4,993 Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 38,339 $ 82,130 $ 43,000 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,419 7,929 7,463 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 4.77 $ 6.29 $ 4.25 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 5.17 $ 10.36 $ 5.76

Three Months Ended Administration and Shareholder Services Fees 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2022 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 18,973 $ 27,615 $ 20,563 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 32 50 24 Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 19,005 $ 27,665 $ 20,587 Employment Expenses Employment expenses, GAAP $ 87,676 $ 91,496 $ 88,230 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) - 846 - Other (7) 637 (346 ) 486 Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 88,313 $ 91,996 $ 88,716 Other Operating Expenses Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 31,811 $ 25,808 $ 31,096 Acquisition and integration expenses (6) (1,055 ) (2,900 ) - Other (7) - (28 ) - Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 30,756 $ 22,880 $ 31,096 Total Other Income (Expense), Net Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ 7,324 $ 4,638 $ (11,592 ) Consolidated investment products (1) (3,782 ) (2,866 ) 4,788 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (8) (3,322 ) (1,285 ) 5,363 Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 220 $ 487 $ (1,441 ) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 2,578 $ 793 $ 1,013 Consolidated investment products (1) 1,111 979 1,197 Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 3,689 $ 1,772 $ 2,210 Total Noncontrolling Interests Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ 9,565 $ (12,173 ) $ 4,265 Consolidated investment products (1) 441 517 (478 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (679 ) (736 ) (718 ) Other (7) (11,345 ) 9,231 (5,462 ) Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (2,018 ) $ (3,161 ) $ (2,393 )

Notes to Reconciliations:

Reclassifications:

1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets.

Other Adjustments:

Revenue Related

2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows:

Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products.

Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

Expense Related

3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries.

4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

5. Restructuring expense - Certain non-recurring expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions that are not reflective of ongoing earnings generation of the business. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

6. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include transaction closing costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions.

Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Acquisition and Integration Expenses 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2022 Employment expenses $ - $ (846 ) $ - Other operating expenses 1,055 2,900 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,120 12,400 - Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 6,175 $ 14,454 $ -

7. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for non-capitalized debt issuance costs. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods.

Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Other 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2022 Employment expense fair value adjustments $ (637 ) $ 346 $ (486 ) Non-capitalized debt issuance costs - 28 - Tax impact of adjustments 174 (101 ) 131 Other discrete tax adjustments 3,592 951 (741 ) Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments (11,345 ) 9,231 (5,462 ) Total Other $ (8,216 ) $ 10,455 $ (6,558 )

Seed Capital and CLO Related

8. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "intent," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," "opportunity," "predict," "would," "potential," "future," "forecast," "guarantee," "assume," "likely," "target" or similar statements or variations of such terms.

Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about the company and the markets in which we operate, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, net asset inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, business plans, and ability to borrow, for all future periods. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially.

Our business and our forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the following risks and uncertainties resulting from: (i) any reduction in our assets under management; (ii) general domestic and global economic and political conditions (including war, acts of terrorism, and civil unrest); (iii) inability to achieve the expected benefits of our strategic transactions; (iv) the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic disruption; (v) withdrawal, renegotiation or termination of investment advisory agreements; (vi) damage to our reputation; (vii) inability to satisfy financial covenants and payments related to our indebtedness; (viii) inability to attract and retain key personnel; (ix) challenges from the competition we face in our business; (x) adverse developments related to unaffiliated subadvisers; (xi) negative changes in key distribution relationships; (xii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by us or third parties; (xiii) loss on our investments; (xiv) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xv) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (xvi) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (xvii) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (xviii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (xix) volatility associated with our common stock; (xx) inability to make quarterly common stock dividends; (xxi) certain corporate governance provisions in our charter and bylaws; (xxii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xxiii) impairment of goodwill or intangible assets; and other risks and uncertainties. Any occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to above, in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC could materially and adversely affect our operations, financial results, cash flows, prospects and liquidity.

Certain other factors that may impact our continuing operations, prospects, financial results and liquidity, or that may cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, are discussed or included in the company's periodic reports filed with the SEC and are available on our website at virtus.com under "Investor Relations." You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

The company does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in plans, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this release, even if such results, changes or circumstances make it clear that any forward-looking information will not be realized. If there are any future public statements or disclosures by us that modify or affect any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this release, such statements or disclosures will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release.

