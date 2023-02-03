Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.02.2023 | 15:06
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROKiT Brand Ambassador Reanne Evans makes snooker history with Shoot Out victory over Stuart Bingham

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reanne Evans MBE, the 12-time women's world snooker champion, has added another chapter to her sporting legacy with an historic Shoot Out win over male star Stuart Bingham.

An icon of the sport, Reanne made the most of the one-frame Snooker Shoot Out format in Leicester to prevail 60-8 against former men's world champion Bingham.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-founder of the ROKiT Group of Companies, commented "All of us at ROKiT send many congratulations to Reanne for yet another milestone achievement in her incredible snooker career. We are so proud to have Reanne as a Brand Ambassador as we appreciate having partnerships with people that win, in spite of the odds."

For more information on ROKiT, please visit https://rokit.com/about-us/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokit-brand-ambassador-reanne-evans-makes-snooker-history-with-shoot-out-victory-over-stuart-bingham-301738321.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.