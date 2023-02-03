Automotive Gears Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 58.96 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Gears Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Gears Market" By Product Type (Bevel Gears, Helical Gears, Rack & Pinion Gears), By Material Type (Non-Metallic Gears and Metallic Gears), By Application (Transmission System, Steering System, Differential System), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Gears Market was valued at USD 36.99 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 58.96 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.0 % from 2021 to 2028.

Global Automotive Gears Market Overview

Gears are mechanical components that are used in machines to generate torque. Because of this, gears are considered to be an integral part of the automotive industry as various vehicle systems such as steering system, differential system, and transmission system function because of gears. Gears which have differing diameters can produce different torque, which is one of the crucial mechanisms of vehicles. There are many types of gears such as Bevel Gears, Helical Gears, Rack & Pinion Gears, Spur Gears, Worm Gears, etc.

The increasing production of the vehicles in response to the rising need from the consumers and the growing demand for low carbon footprint technologies are expected to drive the market during the predicted years. Also, an upsurge in demand for the enhanced user driving experience and vehicle safety concerns expect a boost to the market in the coming years. Additionally, lightweight gear systems and the upcoming technology of plastic gears reinforced with carbon fiber are anticipated to fuel the market over the predicted years.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. Factors such as low penetration of advanced geared vehicles in high volume markets and the huge cost associated with the advanced gear vehicle system are likely to act as market restraints.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Automotive Gears Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Gears Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are IMS Gear GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF TRW, Dupont, Bharat Gears Ltd., GKN PLC, Showa Corporation, Univance Corporation, RSB and AAM.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Gears Market into Product Type, Material-Type, Application, And Geography.

Automotive Gears Market, by Product Type

Bevel Gears



Helical Gears



Rack & Pinion Gears



Spur Gears



Worm Gears

Automotive Gears Market, by Material Type

Non-Metallic Gears



Metallic Gears

Automotive Gears Market, by Application

Transmission System



Steering System



Differential System

Automotive Gears Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

