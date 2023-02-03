Anzeige
03.02.2023
Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.9915

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15316975

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1829219390 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      BNKE LN 
Sequence No.:  220784 
EQS News ID:  1551649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1551649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2023 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
