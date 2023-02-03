Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 3
[03.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|137,500,465.59
|7.6787
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,903,560.00
|EUR
|0
|74,385,082.12
|7.5109
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|6,003,151.00
|GBP
|0
|62,407,953.16
|10.3959
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,844,416.00
|GBP
|0
|18,959,511.97
|10.2794
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|97,971,629.49
|128.1496