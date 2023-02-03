DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 230.5328

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 294700

CODE: LUXG LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

