Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 3 février/February 2023) - The common shares of INDVR Brands Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on February 3, 2023.

INDVR Brands Inc. is currently suspended. See bulletin 2022-0814.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'INDVR Brands Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 3 février 2023.

INDVR Brands Inc. est actuellement suspendu. Voir bulletin 2022-0814.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 3 février/February 2023 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): IDVR

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com