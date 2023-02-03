DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Net sales for the 4th quarter 2022

Published revenues of €417 million, up 14.9%, with a strong acceleration in Q4

Continued outperformance of the automotive market across all our businesses and regions (+5.9 pts in FY 2022)

Sales

Consolidated sales for 4th quarter

In million euros Q4 2022* Q4 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Change of perimeter Net sales 103.2 83.5 23.6% 19.2% 6.1% -1.7% Mobility ** 89.0 71.0 25.4% 21.6% 5.7% -2.0% Industrial *** 14.2 12.5 13.4% 5.2% 8.1%

Consolidated sales at end of December

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Change of perimeter Net sales 417.1 363.0 14.9% 10.9% 6.4% -2.4% Mobility ** 357.2 306.2 16.7% 12.1% 6.0% -1.5% Industrial *** 59.9 56.8 5.6% 5.1% 8.1% -7.7%

* unaudited

** 2022 perimeter: sale of the Russian site in May 2022

*** 2021 perimeter: disposal of the technical straps and belts business on June 30, 2021

**** Source: S&P Global Mobility December 2022

Mobility market: organic growth of 21.6% in Q4 and 12.1% to end December

By business segment:

In the fourth quarter, DELFINGEN further accelerated its growth with a 21.6% increase in sales at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (25.4% on a reported basis) in a market that grew by 2.8%****

At the end of December 2022, revenues at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation were up 12.1% (16.7% on a reported basis) in a market that grew by 6.2%****.

Global automotive production has evolved as follows in 2022:

In Europe/Africa: a decrease of 0.1%, DELFINGEN achieves 49% of its Mobility activity in this region.

In America: growth of 9.5%, DELFINGEN achieves 37% of its Mobility activity in this region.

In Asia: growth of 7.7%, DELFINGEN achieves 14% of its Mobility activity in this region.

The exchange rate effect at the end of December was positive by €18.5 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

Q4 2022 revenues:

In million euros Q4 2022* Q4 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 70.4 57.6 22.3% 17.1% 5.2% Fluid transfer 15.5 11.4 35.9% 27.2% 8.7% Others 3.2 2.1 52.1% 49.2% 2.9% TOTAL Mobility 89.0 71.0 25.4% 21.6% 5.7%

Chiffre d'affaires cumulé à fin décembre 2022 :

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Protection systems 282.2 249.0 13.3% 7.8% 5.5% Fluid transfer 63.7 47.9 32.9% 24.0% 8.9% Others 11.4 9.3 22.6% 17.4% 5.2% TOTAL Mobility 357.2 306.2 16.7% 12.1% 6.0%

By region:

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate Automotive Market Evolution

**** Performance vs. Organic (pts) Americas 132.8 97.0 36.9% 21.7% 15.2% 9.5% 12.2 Europe - Africa 176.0 174.5 0.9% 3.4% 0.1% -0.1% 3.5 Asia 48.4 34.7 39.4% 29.1% 10.3% 7.7% 21.4 TOTAL Mobility 357.2 306.2 16.7% 12.1% 6.0% 6.2% 5.9

By quarter:

In million euros 2022* 2021 Published Organic Exchange rate New perimeter Q1 87.7 84.7 3.5% 0.3% 3.2% Q2 85.3 77.6 9.8% 5.5% 6.5% -2.1% Q3 95.3 72.8 30.8% 23.5% 9.2% -1.9% Q4 89.0 71.0 25.4% 21.6% 5.7% -2.0%

Industrial Market

In the fourth quarter, Industrial Market sales were up 5.2% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (13.4% on a reported basis).

At the end of December 2022, Industrial Market sales were up 5.1% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (5.6% on a reported basis), with a negative impact (-7.7%) of the change in scope of consolidation following the disposal of the "Technical straps and belts" business in June 2021.

Note the good sales dynamics of the "Electrical and Thermal Insulation" activity (+13.9% at constant exchange rates) and of Drossbach (+4.9% at constant exchange rates).

The exchange rate effect at the end of December was positive by €4.6 million due to the parity (€/$).

Perspectives

According to S&P Global Mobility estimates published in January 2023, global automobile production will grow by 4% in 2023.

DELFINGEN remains cautious about market expectations and the factors that could impact it (energy prices, geostrategic tensions, etc.).

However, considering its strategic positioning in the protection of electrical wiring solutions - especially through the leverage of its textile solutions, and its leadership and global presence, DELFINGEN expects sales to reach around €450 million in 2023, i.e. an expected growth of 8%.

