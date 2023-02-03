Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899672 ISIN: FR0000054132 Ticker-Symbol: HBS 
Frankfurt
03.02.23
08:01 Uhr
51,60 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,8052,0019:11
Actusnews Wire
03.02.2023 | 17:53
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: Net sales for the 4th quarter 2022

  • Published revenues of €417 million, up 14.9%, with a strong acceleration in Q4
  • Continued outperformance of the automotive market across all our businesses and regions (+5.9 pts in FY 2022)

Sales

Consolidated sales for 4th quarter

In million eurosQ4 2022*Q4 2021Published OrganicExchange rateChange of perimeter
Net sales 103.283.523.6% 19.2%6.1%-1.7%
Mobility **89.071.025.4% 21.6%5.7%-2.0%
Industrial ***14.212.513.4% 5.2%8.1%

Consolidated sales at end of December

In million euros2022*2021Published OrganicExchange rateChange of perimeter
Net sales417.1363.014.9% 10.9%6.4%-2.4%
Mobility **357.2306.216.7% 12.1%6.0%-1.5%
Industrial ***59.956.85.6% 5.1%8.1%-7.7%

* unaudited
** 2022 perimeter: sale of the Russian site in May 2022
*** 2021 perimeter: disposal of the technical straps and belts business on June 30, 2021
**** Source: S&P Global Mobility December 2022

  • Mobility market: organic growth of 21.6% in Q4 and 12.1% to end December

By business segment:

In the fourth quarter, DELFINGEN further accelerated its growth with a 21.6% increase in sales at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (25.4% on a reported basis) in a market that grew by 2.8%****

At the end of December 2022, revenues at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation were up 12.1% (16.7% on a reported basis) in a market that grew by 6.2%****.

Global automotive production has evolved as follows in 2022:

  • In Europe/Africa: a decrease of 0.1%, DELFINGEN achieves 49% of its Mobility activity in this region.
  • In America: growth of 9.5%, DELFINGEN achieves 37% of its Mobility activity in this region.
  • In Asia: growth of 7.7%, DELFINGEN achieves 14% of its Mobility activity in this region.

The exchange rate effect at the end of December was positive by €18.5 million, mainly due to the parity (€/$).

Q4 2022 revenues:

In million eurosQ4 2022*Q4 2021Published OrganicExchange rate
Protection systems70.457.622.3% 17.1%5.2%
Fluid transfer15.511.435.9% 27.2%8.7%
Others3.22.152.1% 49.2%2.9%
TOTAL Mobility89.071.025.4% 21.6%5.7%

Chiffre d'affaires cumulé à fin décembre 2022 :

In million euros2022*2021Published OrganicExchange rate
Protection systems282.2249.013.3% 7.8%5.5%
Fluid transfer63.747.932.9% 24.0%8.9%
Others11.49.322.6% 17.4%5.2%
TOTAL Mobility357.2306.216.7% 12.1%6.0%

By region:

In million euros2022*2021Published OrganicExchange rate Automotive Market Evolution
****		Performance vs. Organic (pts)
Americas132.897.036.9% 21.7%15.2%9.5%12.2
Europe - Africa176.0174.50.9% 3.4%0.1%-0.1%3.5
Asia48.434.739.4% 29.1%10.3%7.7%21.4
TOTAL Mobility357.2306.216.7% 12.1%6.0%6.2%5.9

By quarter:

In million euros2022*2021Published OrganicExchange rateNew perimeter
Q187.784.73.5% 0.3%3.2%
Q285.377.69.8% 5.5%6.5%-2.1%
Q395.372.830.8% 23.5%9.2%-1.9%
Q489.071.025.4% 21.6%5.7%-2.0%
  • Industrial Market

In the fourth quarter, Industrial Market sales were up 5.2% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (13.4% on a reported basis).

At the end of December 2022, Industrial Market sales were up 5.1% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation (5.6% on a reported basis), with a negative impact (-7.7%) of the change in scope of consolidation following the disposal of the "Technical straps and belts" business in June 2021.

Note the good sales dynamics of the "Electrical and Thermal Insulation" activity (+13.9% at constant exchange rates) and of Drossbach (+4.9% at constant exchange rates).

The exchange rate effect at the end of December was positive by €4.6 million due to the parity (€/$).

Perspectives

According to S&P Global Mobility estimates published in January 2023, global automobile production will grow by 4% in 2023.

DELFINGEN remains cautious about market expectations and the factors that could impact it (energy prices, geostrategic tensions, etc.).

However, considering its strategic positioning in the protection of electrical wiring solutions - especially through the leverage of its textile solutions, and its leadership and global presence, DELFINGEN expects sales to reach around €450 million in 2023, i.e. an expected growth of 8%.

« Safe Harbor » Statement

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DELFINGEN's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks
WWW.DELFINGEN.COM

EURONEXT Growth Paris
Code ISIN: FR 0000054132
Mnémonique: ALDEL		Next press release: March 31, 2023
2022 Annual Results
Contact: Mr. Christophe Clerc: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZtvlMdqapjGxm1vl8ZubJZmmmmWl2Ocbmick2loYpzIbp2TyZmTmpfJZnBpmG5r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78395-pr_q42022_03022023-1-1.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.