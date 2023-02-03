Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2023 | 17:00
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VIVEON HEALTH ACQUISITION CORP.: Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Suneva Medical, Inc.

Norcross, GA-, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: VHAQ, VHAQW, VHAQR, VHAQU) (the "Company" or "Viveon"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has unilaterally terminated its previously announced agreement and plan of merger with Suneva Medical, Inc. As a result, Viveon will seek an alternative business combination.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Viveon Health intends to pursue prospective targets that have their primary operations located in North America in the healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


Contact:
Rom Papadopoulos
Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.
(404) 861-5393



Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.